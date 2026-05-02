Food stamps were once exactly that.

Paper.

Visible.

Uncomfortable.

For some, that discomfort mattered.

Not because poverty should be humiliating.

But because temporary help was understood as temporary.

A bridge.

Not a destination.

By July 2004, food stamps had been replaced nationwide by Electronic Benefit Transfer cards—EBT—designed to make benefits easier, cleaner, and less stigmatized.

That may have solved one problem.

But it did not solve the deeper one.

Because when help becomes frictionless,

it can also become easier to normalize.

And when systems grow too large,

too impersonal,

and too poorly protected,

they invite abuse. Massive abuse through the decades.

Today, EBT fraud and card skimming have become so serious that even the US Secret Service has been conducting multi-city operations to identify and remove illegal devices targeting benefit recipients. The fraud is generalized, in all 50 states.

That should tell us something.

Not that help is wrong.

But that help without accountability becomes vulnerable—

to fraud,

to dependency,

and to political manipulation.

That is why Ben Midgley’s story matters.

He relied on food stamps when he needed them.

But he did not allow them to become his identity.

He treated hardship as a chapter,

not a lifestyle.

He went from struggle

to work,

from work

to leadership,

from cleaning gym equipment

to becoming a national business executive.

He became a husband.

A father.

A multimillionaire CEO.

A creator of thousands of jobs nationwide and abroad.

And now—

he’s running for Governor in Maine.

That trajectory shows food stamps had an important place in his life—

but they certainly did not define him.

That is the American lesson.

Help people stand.

Do not teach them to stay down.

A safety net should catch citizens when they fall.

It should never become the floor they are expected to live on.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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