European toponyms are everywhere in the American landscape…

A recent piece by Alexander Muse raises an uncomfortable question.

What if the problem in diplomacy is not inexperience—

but experience itself?

For decades, the same class of politicians and diplomats has shaped negotiations.

Same schools.

Same frameworks.

Same assumptions.

And too often, the same results.

Delay.

Deadlock.

Failure—often rebranded as progress.

I saw it firsthand, for years.

Working in post-conflict environments,

the “experts” always knew what could not be done.

And they were very good at explaining why.

That mindset becomes a trap.

Because once something is labeled impossible,

it stops being pursued.

I think of the name dispute between Greece and what is now North Macedonia.

From the early 1990s to 2018, negotiations dragged on

under UN mediation led by US diplomat Matthew Nimetz.

For years, it was treated as an unsolvable issue.

The name itself was the obstacle.

The Republic of Macedonia wouldn’t accept the change its name.

Greece wouldn’t allow the international recognition of the country under that name.

No resolution.

But the real cost was economic—and demographic.

While the dispute persisted, Macedonia remained blocked—

from integration,

from investment,

from opportunity.

As the region moved forward,

it stood still—stagnated, seeing the opportunities go by, while young Macedonians naturalized in other countries and left seeking opportunities that never materialized at home.

In the end, the solution was simple.

Think outside the box: add one word.

“North.”

Welcome to the Republic of North Macedonia.

And like that, the dispute ended.

Today even Greek fighter jets patrol the skies of NATO ally North Macedonia.

The striking part is not the solution—

but how long it took to accept it.

Because by then, much had already been lost.

That is the danger.

The unsurmountable stagnation, not because of lack of knowledge—

but because knowledge turns into doctrine.

And doctrine does not solve problems.

It protects itself.

And the longer it does,

the higher the cost.

Thinking outside the box isn’t easy… but when achieved,

the results are mind blowing.

My deepest gratitude from these lines to President Trump, Vice President Vance and Special Envoys Kushner and Witkoff.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

Flag of the Republic of North Macedonia, a NATO member since 2020. The country has no Navy, no Air Force, and an Army of 10,000 troops. The population is 1,8M people.

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