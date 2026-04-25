Lithuanian Navy Minehunter M54 Kursis. After all we have done to defend the Baltic republics through the years, the fact that this minehunter isn’t right now in the Strait of Hormuz supporting our demining efforts blows my mind. We should not forget it.

In large military operations, scale attracts attention.

Carrier groups.

Destroyers.

Logistics chains.

That is where the headlines go.

But something else matters just as much.

Participation.

Even at the smallest level.

Because when a major operation unfolds, most countries are not expected to carry the burden.

But they are definitely expected to make a choice.

To show up.

Even with one ship.

Because that single decision sends multiple messages at once.

To the world:

This is not a solitary effort.

Others recognize what is at stake.

To the United States:

You are not alone.

Even in a limited way, others are willing to stand beside you.

And to what’s left of the Ayatollahs’ regime:

You are going to be defeated. The alignment against you is broader than it may appear.

That is how alliances are measured.

Not in speeches, declarations and parades.

Not in summits.

In decisions.

Because alliances are not theoretical.

They are visible.

They take shape through action—

or through absence.

And absence, too, sends a message.

A quiet one.

But a clear one.

Especially when the stakes are high

and the expectations are understood.

Because over time, patterns form.

Who shows up.

Who waits.

Who stays on the sidelines.

And those patterns do not disappear.

They are noted.

They are remembered.

And eventually—

they are accounted for.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

Estonian Navy Minehunter EML Admiral Cowan (M313). After all we have done to defend the Baltic republics through the years, the fact that this minehunter isn’t right now in the Strait of Hormuz supporting our demining efforts blows my mind. We should not forget it.

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