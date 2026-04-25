ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
21h

Noted. We're keeping track of every no show. Thanks for the update. I'm sure Trump is keeping a list.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
17h

I wonder if Javier Milei would like to have Islas Malvinas back? Since the Royal Navy is down to three tugs and an Admiral’s Barge, Argentina wouldn’t even work up a light sweat. No doubt we would be shoulder to shoulder with Starmer in our special alliance. Ptui.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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