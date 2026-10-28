Edward encountered Lexington on April 7th, 1776.

250 years ago indeed.

It did not go well for Edward.

And neither Edward nor Lexington was a man.

They were ships.

HMS Edward was an armed sloop serving the British warship HMS Liverpool.

Never heard about sloops? They were a type of warship smaller than a frigate, which had a single gun deck and carried up to 18 guns in convoy duties, supporting larger warships.

The Continental Navy’s Lexington was a small American brigantine carrying 14 guns and commanded by Captain John Barry.

Not sure what a brigantine was either? A two-masted sailing ship of high speed and maneuverability—commonly employed for coastal surveillance, transport, and combat operations.

The Lexington was an 86-foot warship, while the HMS Edward was larger, around 100 feet in length.

Britain possessed the most formidable naval power on Earth.

The rebellious American colonies barely possessed a Navy.

The Continental Navy itself had only been established months earlier, in October 1775.

Then came April 7th.

Off the Virginia Capes, the American brigantine encountered the larger British sloop.

No hesitation—the fighting lasted more than an hour.

Two Americans were killed and two wounded. Captain Barry later reported that his guns had shattered the British vessel “in a terrible manner.”

Finally, HMS Edward struck her colors.

The little American warship had won.

The Lexington escorted her captured British prize back to rebel-run Philadelphia.

It was a historic moment: the first capture in battle of a British vessel by a regularly commissioned American warship.

Think about that.

The Declaration of Independence wouldn’t be adopted for another three months.

The United States of America did not yet formally exist.

Yet its nascent Navy was already fighting vessels of the mighty British Empire—

and winning.

And Captain John Barry?

His story was only beginning.

Born in Ireland, he would fight throughout the Revolutionary War and eventually become one of the foundational figures of the United States Navy—the man frequently remembered as ‘the Father of the American Navy’.

Nearly two decades later, President George Washington would entrust him with command of one of the first frigates of the new permanent US Navy.

But all of that was still very much ahead.

On April 7th, 1776, there was simply a small American warship, a British vessel and an audacious Captain willing to challenge the greatest naval power on Earth.

A year earlier, the Battle of Lexington had helped start the American Revolution on land—in Massachusetts.

Now the prized name was making history at sea.

Edward encountered Lexington.

Lexington won.

Not bad for a country that didn’t officially exist yet.

God bless the USA.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.