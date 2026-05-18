For years, Western elites insisted that mass immigration was inherently positive.

That borders were secondary.

That assimilation was outdated.

That raising concerns about integration was somehow intolerant.

Reality is now delivering the bill.

Recently, several Australian women linked to the Islamic State returned to Australia from Syrian refugee camps after years tied to the collapsed ISIS caliphate—which Obama propped up and then Trump defeated. Some reportedly now face terrorism-related charges, including allegations linked to slave trading.

These were not refugees fleeing extremism.

They embraced it.

They left prosperous Western democracies to join one of the most barbaric terrorist movements of modern times.

And now Western societies are once again debating how much responsibility they owe to people who consciously rejected the very civilization that protected their freedoms in the first place.

This is the deeper problem many countries still refuse to confront honestly.

Immigration is not automatically beneficial simply because it exists.

It is solely beneficial when newcomers integrate, adapt, contribute, and embrace the national identity and legal culture of the country they chose to enter.

When that happens, immigration strengthens nations.

But when newcomers import sectarianism, fanaticism, tribal loyalties, or hostility toward the host nation itself, the result is not diversity.

It is fragmentation.

Every functioning society depends on a shared civic foundation.

Without that, trust erodes.

Social cohesion weakens.

And parallel societies begin to emerge inside the nation itself.

Australia is not alone in facing this dilemma.

The same debate is unfolding across Europe and North America because the underlying issue is the same everywhere:

A nation that loses confidence in its own identity eventually loses the ability to defend it. Democrats in America refuse to accept this, embracing newcomers who openly say that they don’t believe in the American dream and that they will never feel American, despite expecting US taxpayers to fund their lives here.

Don’t get me wrong. Compassion matters.

But compassion detached from reality becomes dangerous—especially when governments ignore the difference between those seeking opportunity and those openly embracing ideologies hostile to the civilization welcoming them.

Because borders are not merely lines on a map.

They are the outer boundary of a nation’s culture, stability, and future.

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