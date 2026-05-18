ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
20hEdited

By now almost every person who uses Social Media knows that everything that is going on is manipulated by the deep state from Davos.

Even Ursula has signed over the EU to WEF control a few years ago.

The downfall of the Western world is well PLANNED by the evil 👿 Davos and many of their cohorts.

They thought Covid was an opportunity and they could complete the takeover and destruction by 2025.

But it did not go their way. So now they want it by 2030. They are USING the leftists and the Islamists to achieve their agenda.

When they take control they will get rid of the leftists and the Islamists.

One world government is coming whether we want it, like it or not. The “man” who will be in power is already around somewhere in Europe. The great Babylon is ready, the harlot of Babylon is ready.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
17h

You make many great points. For me, it boils down to common sense. The notion that we have a moral obligation to take in immigrants that are hostile to our founding values is like saying that homeowners have a moral obligation to take in gang-bangers to share their homes. And if you refuse to do that, you are a "hater". Yeah, right!

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