Relax. President Trump’s signature may appear soon on the 2026-issued banknotes marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, but his portrait won’t be on the notes still for a while…

The European Union recently unveiled the finalists in its competition to design the next generation of Euro banknotes.

Some celebrate Europe’s greatest cultural figures. Others feature birds and the continent’s diverse natural landscapes. The designs are striking—and they raise an interesting question.

How often do we stop to look at our own money?

Unlike the Euro, the images on America’s banknotes rarely change. Security features evolve, colors become more sophisticated, but the faces remain remarkably constant.

George Washington on the $1 bill—since 1869.

Thomas Jefferson on the $2—since 1869.

Abraham Lincoln on the $5—since 1914.

Andrew Jackson on the $20—since 1928.

Ulysses S. Grant on the $50—since 1914.

Benjamin Franklin—the only non-President in today’s circulating currency—on the $100—since 1914.

These aren’t random choices. Together, they tell the story of our Constitutional Republic: its Founding Leader, the author of the Declaration of Independence, the President who preserved the Union, the victorious Civil War General who became President, and one of America’s greatest Founding Fathers, scientists and diplomats.

But the portraits are only part of the story.

Every day, millions of Americans unknowingly carry the symbols of our Nation in their wallets: the Great Seal of the United States, the bald eagle, the unfinished pyramid, the Eye of Providence, the olive branch and arrows, and the enduring mottos E Pluribus Unum and In God We Trust.

Most people hardly notice them anymore.

Yet they are there.

Quietly reminding us who we are.

For more than a century, every cash transaction has been, in a small way, a lesson in American history and nationhood.

That made me wonder about something else.

What happens when cash disappears?

Increasingly, our wallets contain credit cards instead of dollar bills.

Visa.

Mastercard.

American Express.

Apple Pay.

Convenient? Absolutely.

But none of them bears the Great Seal.

None carries the national motto.

None reminds us of George Washington or Abraham Lincoln.

None tells the story of our Constitutional Republic.

None says In God We Trust anymore.

Every nation tells its story through its money.

For generations, Americans carried that story in their pockets, often without even noticing it.

As cash quietly disappears, so do those everyday reminders.

Our wallets are becoming more convenient.

Whether they are also becoming a little less American is a question worth asking.

Did you ever stop a second—among daily transactions—to think of this?

One of the 2026 proposals for the new EURO banknotes to be approved by the European Central Bank (ECB). After nearly 3 decades since its creation, many concede the European common currency was a political project aimed at challenging the US dollar’s global supremacy. It failed to achieve that political objective, nor did it meet the explicitly set inflation targets. The Euro is an experiment that is costing Europeans far too much, and many believe it is time to start discussing superior alternatives—with an open mind. What will these be? Again, we shouldn’t take what we have for granted. Long live the US dollar.

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