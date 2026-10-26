ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

So in the days of Al Capone and the old mob there were a certain amount of 5 dollar bills that had a Red stamp on them that the mob would use every time they took somebody out.They would lay in on their chest so everyone knew it was a hit by Capone or whoever and that's where the term blood money comes from.Good work buddy.

Reply
Share
2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
13h

Getting rid of the daily reminder of our history. A brilliant move by the Marxist. A brilliant article to remind us.

Reply
Share
2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture