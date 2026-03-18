Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind a street name?

Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, is one of Europe’s most fascinating cities. A dynamic place that seems to produce more history than most nations can digest. Kings, artists, revolutionaries, diplomats, generals, and spies have crossed paths there for generations. They still do today—sometimes over exclusive gatherings at the renowned Club 11 gentlemen’s dinners. But that is a story for another post.

One street in central Belgrade carries a name many pass without a second thought: Admirala Geprata.

The man behind that name played a remarkable role in European history.

During World War I, Serbia faced catastrophe. In 1915, German, Austro-Hungarian, and Bulgarian forces invaded the country. The Serbian Royal Army, accompanied by hundreds of thousands of civilians, retreated through the mountains of Albania toward the Adriatic Sea.

It became known as the Great Serbian Retreat. Cold, hunger, disease, and attacks along the route killed an estimated 240,000 soldiers and civilians. Serbia was the US ally that had the highest number of casualties per capita in World War I.

The survivors of the bloody 1915 march to the sea were evacuated by Allied ships to the Greek island of Corfu. Thousands of exhausted refugees were later transported by the French Navy to camps in Bizerte, in present-day Tunisia.

There, the French governor—Admiral Emile Guepratte—took a personal interest in the Serbian refugees. He organized medical care, welcomed arriving ships with ceremonies, and even disobeyed orders from Paris that would have moved the refugees deeper into the Sahara.

More than 60,000 Serbs passed through the French camps in Bizerte.

When Guepratte visited Belgrade in 1930, the city greeted him like a national hero. A crowd lifted the Admiral onto their shoulders and carried him from the railway station all the way to the famous Slavija Square.

The street along that route bears his name still today.

Sometimes a street name is not just a label on a map. Sometimes it is a quiet monument to courage, compassion, and gratitude that survives long after wars end.

What other street names, if any, you cherish in your heart and mind?

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