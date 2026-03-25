ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

Great post buddy. I really appreciate the info had no idea about the geography of it all. What do you think they would say today about the name changes like latina or latin x or some of the other stupid shit we hear today

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
alewifey's avatar
alewifey
16m

Thank you for the name drop❤︎. You're right that "La Hispanidad" is pretty open-emded and free to evolve as a cultural concept—which casts into greater relief all the questions around how the U.S. Federal government does or doesn't define "Latino or Hispanic" (one category, not two; for government and Census purposes it's effectively as though "latinoorhispanic" were a single word).

The Federal definition, along with the official guidance surrounding it, holds some surprises (for me at least). For instance, the government explicitly states that Spaniards ARE included in the "Latino or Hispanic" category—a hard circle to square with how the government actually uses the Latino/Hispanic categorization in practice (typically as a disadvantaged minority group, for EEOC claims and the like).

The federal government is just as explicit about the fact that Filipinos are NOT officially Latinos but are part of the hot mess that is "AAPI" (also known more recently by the conspicuously redundant "AAHNPI" or "AANHPI"; I won't go off on that tangent here). If there are Americans with heritage from Equatorial Guinea then they are not addressed individually in federal guidance, although the literal instructions for the Census end up putting Equatorial Guineans (not sure if "Guineans" is the right word) INTO the Latino/Hispanic box.

In any case, this is all going to go apeshit with the 2030 Census, which is basically going to reboot the race and ethnicity paradigms almost from scratch. The 60 year history of "Latino or Hispanic" NOT being a race category is going to end (remember it was alws a separate yes/no alongside the race boxes. This is also why most Latino criminals are marked as White in police databases; the only options there are the Federal race categories, and L/H is not currently considered a race category). From 2030 onwards the notions of race and ethnicity will no longer be separated at all; they're just going to be thrown into one big box together—meaning anime other things that the Latino/Hispanic label is going to start being commingled with the race group labels for the first time. I'm sure that'll get politically 'interesting' in ways that I haven't even thought about yet.

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