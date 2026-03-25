Four Pesos 1868 Spanish coin with the effigy of Spanish Monarch Queen Isabella II, minted for the Spanish Philippine Islands (“Filipinas”) with the motto “Queen of the Spains”, in plural. This term “Spains” made reference to the territories under the Spanish Crown in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Caribbean. The Spanish Coat of Arms at the time showed the emblems of the Iberian kingdoms of Castile, Leon and Granada, with the Fleur-de-Lis of the Bourbon dynasty in the center. The two columns with the Plus Ultra adage refer to the relation of metropolitan Spain with its overseas territories.

Exchanging comments yesterday with ForeignLocal fellow traveler alewifey, she mentioned that a friend of hers recently made an intriguing argument: why aren’t Filipinos included in the US Census definition of “Latino” or “Hispanic”?

At first glance, the case is strong. The Philippines was a Spanish territory for nearly 400 years—longer than most of Latin America—and remained under Spanish rule until 1898. Spanish cultural influence runs deep, from language to religion to social structures. By that logic, Filipinos could claim as much—or more—connection to “Hispanic” heritage than many in Latin America.

But here’s where the confusion begins. “Latino” doesn’t actually mean Spanish. It derives from “Latin,” a much broader civilizational concept rooted in the legacy of the Roman Empire. By that definition, the label could extend far beyond the Americas—to parts of Europe influenced by Latin culture, from Romania, Turkey and Greece to Italy, France and Portugal, and many more other countries today.

Meanwhile, “Hispanic” refers more specifically to Spanish-speaking cultures tied to Spanish heritage.

Yet even Spain complicates the matter. Its national day is called Día de la Hispanidad, not simply “Spain Day.” What exactly is being celebrated under the concept of Hispanidad (“Hispanity”)—a nation, a language, a shared heritage across continents? Does it include former Spanish territories like the Philippines or Equatorial Guinea? Cuba, Chile, Mexico? Western Sahara? Puerto Rico and Guam?

These questions reveal a deeper truth: labels often oversimplify complex histories. Other times they over-confuse them, by grouping together vastly different peoples under a single term that few fully understand or can even explain.

Perhaps the debate over the Philippines and the term “Latino” isn’t about inclusion at all. It’s about recognizing that the label itself may be too narrow—or too confused—to mean what we think it does.

At times, when existing labels don’t mean actually much anymore, is it time to create new ones?

You tell me.

The Spanish Royal Family (Hose Bourbon). Left to right: Princess of Asturias Leonor, King Felipe V, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia preside over the 2025 Día de la Hispanidad yearly military parade in Madrid. The current King of Spain is also a Prince of Greece and Denmark.

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