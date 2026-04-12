Profile photo used by fellow Substacker Kent Kuddes.

My grandfather used to tell me something I never forgot:

Everything exudes information.

You just have to pay attention—and be receptive.

Most people aren’t.

On Substack, every writer has two identifiers:

A name.

And a profile image.

That’s it.

And yet, those two elements often say more than entire posts.

Some choose a portrait of themselves.

Others a family photo.

A logo or a flag.

A symbol.

Something humorous.

Something obscure.

Each one is a signal.

A choice.

A small window into how that person sees themselves—or wants to be seen.

I started noticing it more and more.

A dog in a 19th-century British Field Marshal uniform.

A surfer at the beach.

An insect.

A historical portrait I almost recognize—but can’t quite place.

And I wondered:

Do people notice?

Do they look at mine?

Do they understand what it says?

Do they even care?

Because attention is not automatic.

It is trained.

And once you start seeing these signals, you can’t unsee them.

What once looked random begins to look intentional.

And what looked trivial starts to reveal something deeper.

Identity is rarely declared outright.

It is expressed—in small, quiet ways.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

19th century portrait used as profile by fellow Substacker Dindu Nuffin. It rings a bell but can’t quite put a name to the face.

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