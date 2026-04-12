ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
2h

A other good bit of history

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
2h

It’s Parson Brownlow

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parson_Brownlow

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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