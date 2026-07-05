ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
12h

Hopefully it will work in urban settings when it's time to rid Europe of the Islamic cockroaches

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
6h

Can those tanks use conventional roads and bridges without damaging them?

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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