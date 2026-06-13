Austrian Air Force Saab 35 Draken (flown from 1985 to 1992) painted in the Austrian national colors.

Most people see old military equipment as obsolete metal.

A retired fighter jet.

An aging destroyer.

A tank sitting in storage.

An aircraft carrier awaiting dismantlement.

But military equipment often tells us far more about nations than many people realize.

In previous ForeignLocal posts, we explored what second-hand military equipment says about political dependence, strategic necessity, industrial decline, and alliance structures. The United States itself built much of the post-1945 Western alliance system partly through massive transfers of used military equipment:

destroyers,

fighter aircraft,

armored vehicles,

helicopters,

submarines,

and entire logistical systems handed to allied nations across the globe.

And yet sometimes two photographs alone can suddenly carry an astonishing historical weight.

Recently, I found myself looking at two retired fighter jets:

an Austrian Air Force Saab 35 Draken painted in Austria’s red-and-white national colors—

and a Croatian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 painted in Croatia’s own red-and-white scheme.

Most people would simply see two aging Cold War aircraft.

I see centuries of European history flying in front of us.

Because both Austria and Croatia once existed together inside the vast Empire ruled by the House of Habsburg.

For centuries, Croats and Austrians served the same imperial structure,

the same Monarchy,

often the same military machine,

part of a multinational construction many Europeans once believed eternal.

Then came World War I—

and the Habsburg world collapsed almost overnight.

Austria became a small republic struggling to redefine itself after imperial disintegration. Croatia embarked on an entirely different national journey inside the Yugoslav Monarchy with a Serbian King.

And history’s ironies did not stop there.

Both Austria and Croatia later aligned—under vastly different circumstances—with the Third Reich during World War II.

Today, however, both countries cooperate closely again inside the broader Western European sphere while facing many of the same modern dilemmas:

identity,

migration,

energy,

bureaucracy,

economic pressure,

and the lingering ideological influence of modern Left-wing politics across Europe.

That is why those two old jets fascinate me so much.

The Austrian Saab 35 Draken.

The Croatian MiG-21.

One Scandinavian.

One Soviet.

One belonging to a neutral Alpine republic born from war.

The other to a post-Yugoslav NATO member also born from war.

And yet both somehow still carry echoes of the same vanished imperial world behind them.

Many people only see two obsolete aircraft past retirement.

I see the persistence of civilization, memory, alliances, collapse, reinvention, and history itself painted across aluminum skins and stubborn national colors.

Sometimes old military equipment does not merely speak of military history.

It further reveals who nations once were—and who they still struggle to become.

Croatian Air Force MiG-21 (flown from 1991 to 2024) painted in the Croatian national colors.

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