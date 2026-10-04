In December 1940—a year before we got sucked into WWII—the United States Army Air arm had just 731 bomber planes.

Five years later, after fighting a massive world war across the globe, the US Army Air Forces had 21,902 bombers.

During those years, American factories manufactured more than 30,000 heavy bombers alone.

Think about those numbers—the logistics, personnel, equipment, energy, materials and managerial skills needed to achieve wartime industrial might on a scale the world had never witnessed before.

B-17 Flying Fortresses.

B-24 Liberators.

And eventually B-29 Superfortresses.

America had built the biggest aerial armada ever seen in human history.

But building thousands of bombers was one thing.

Keeping them flying in the right direction when their pilots could no longer see the horizon was another.

And part of the answer involved the strange little gadget my dear friend Jonathan is holding in the photograph above.

A gyroscope.

Or, more precisely, the physical principle that makes it so useful:

Conservation of angular momentum.

What?

Conservation of angular momentum.

Jonathan smiles again.

Never heard of it?

Neither had I—until I met Jonathan, that is.

My friend Jonathan is a physics brainiac. He doesn’t merely understand physics. He lives it. He loves it. And he can explain it—as much as the person on the other end is capable of processing what he’s talking about.

Which, in my case, presents certain limitations.

My brain simply wasn’t built for physics.

But I love listening to him.

What Jonathan explained to me is actually astonishingly simple—at least until you ask me to explain the mathematics behind it.

Get a wheel spinning rapidly and it possesses angular momentum. Its axis resists changing direction. Move the structure around it and that spinning wheel keeps providing a remarkably stable reference.

Now put that principle inside an airplane.

The airplane banks.

It climbs.

It dives.

Darkness falls.

Clouds surround it.

The pilot’s own senses can even tell him that he is flying level when he isn’t.

But the gyroscope still knows where level is.

Gyroscopic instruments provided WWII US bomber pilots with an artificial horizon and a reliable directional reference when the real horizon disappeared.

The breakthrough preceded the war.

In 1929, American aviator Jimmy Doolittle demonstrated that a pilot could take off, fly and land relying on instruments rather than what he could see outside the cockpit.

A decade later, the world went to war.

And America began sending thousands upon thousands of bombers through darkness, clouds and terrible weather—not to mention enemy fighters and antiaircraft fire.

Inside those cockpits, the principle Jonathan demonstrated to me with a little spinning wheel helped pilots know where they were pointing and which way was up.

Conservation of angular momentum.

I thank God there are people like Jonathan whose brains can understand these things, enjoy them—and explain them to the rest of us.

Because somewhere in the WWII skies, 80 years ago, with clouds outside the cockpit and a war raging below, an American bomber pilot fighting for our Nation must have been very thankful that somebody understood it too.

And Doolittle? He actually did beaucoup—not little—during WWII.

But that’s stuff for another ForeignLocal post someday.

A formation of US Army Air Forces B-17 Flying Fortresses over Germany in 1945. By then, American air power had achieved overwhelming dominance over Nazi Germany—a remarkable transformation from the 731 bombers in the US Army’s inventory in December 1940.

The coalition of Marxists-Islamists-Globalists in America today are making a mockery of all what Americans achieved last century. Remember that when you vote in the Midterms in November.

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