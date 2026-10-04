ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
Oct 4

The bravery to not only climb aboard those aircraft, but to climb to altitude, so high, that your fur-lined flight suit is frozen, and stand there running a waist .50 cal, or the famous ball-turret position as the finest German fighter pilots try to blow you out of the sky. Where does such heroism come from?

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
Oct 5

Foreign Local,

There were many women who worked in the manufacturing industry making those airplanes during WWII. Most men were deployed overseas. Willow Run Air Base was where many women worked building aircraft.

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