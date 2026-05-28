ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
13h

What a weird world we live in now isn’t it

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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Polemarchus
17h

Whoever coined the term philanthropathy should be recognized for their contribution to clarity in political science.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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