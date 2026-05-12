A fellow Substacker, Vaughn Cordle, CFA , raised a striking point recently.

In a post-conflict scenario, a country like Iran—

with a population of roughly 93M

and a territory more than 21 times larger than Maine, which has just 1.4M residents—

might require around $2.5 billion per month

to keep all government services functioning.

A massive country rebuilding from collapse.

Now look closer to home.

Maine’s state budget has grown from roughly $7 billion to $13 billion in just over seven years under failed Democrat Governor Janet Mills.

Nearly doubled.

And yet—

ask Mainers what they see:

Strain in public services.

Pressure on local systems.

A sense that more money has not translated into better outcomes after high rise in taxes.

This is not a comparison of systems.

It is a question of efficiency.

Because when a huge collapsed country can be discussed in terms of restoring basic functionality for a few billion a month,

and a small US state sees its budget nearly double without a corresponding improvement in services,

deeper questions emerge:

What exactly are we paying for? Can we truly afford these failed political class here any longer?

Government is not judged by how much it spends alone.

It is judged by what it delivers.

And when the gap between those two grows so extensively,

trust evaporates.

Maine is now approaching the most consequential election ever—

one that will determine this northern state’s official collapse or revival.

After years of Democrat party’s unified control,

the numbers are clear:

Spending has surged. Criminality has surged. Desperation has surged.

The results of the Democrat absolute control of institutions in Augusta are a disaster.

That is not an opinion.

That is a record: companies and residents are leaving for greener pastures.

And records like these should have consequences.

Because elections shouldn’t be about ideologies but about objective policy results.

Socialism has failed absolutely everywhere it’s been tried.

So remember: when performance falls short—

change is not a slogan.

It is a necessity.

Give America a chance: vote Democrats out in November.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.