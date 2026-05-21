A group of 30 House Democrats recently demanded that Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclose details about Israel’s alleged nuclear weapons capabilities.

Their names say a lot already: Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Greg Casar (D-TX), Mark Pocan (D-WI), James P. McGovern (D-MA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL), Al Green (D-TX), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Jonathan L. Jackson (D-IL), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Donald S. Beyer Jr. (D-VA), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Delia C. Ramirez (D-IL), Adelita S. Grijalva (D-AZ), Summer L. Lee (D-PA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Sylvia R. Garcia (D-TX), Maxine Dexter (D-OR), Emily Randall (D-WA), Becca Balint (D-VT), Val Hoyle (D-OR), John Garamendi (D-CA), Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).

Their argument is that the United States cannot maintain a coherent nonproliferation policy in the Middle East while continuing its long-standing policy of ambiguity regarding Israel’s strategic deterrent.

Their standing and their timing is remarkable.

Because this demand is not being made during a moment of regional calm.

It comes while the US and Israel are operating side by side against our joint enemy of 47 years: the evil regime in Iran—a regime that openly calls for America’s and Israel’s destruction and has spent decades funding proxy warfare across the region targeting us both.

That context matters. Because it should make us wonder who are these 30 Democrats and what actually motivates them.

For decades, both Republican and Democrat administrations maintained deliberate ambiguity regarding Israel’s nuclear capabilities. Not because we lacked understanding of the strategic balance in the Middle East—but because every serious administration understood that ambiguity itself was part of the deterrent structure keeping the region from spiraling into total war.

That policy was not an accident.

It was strategic discipline.

Now, however, these 30 Democrat members of Congress—some foreign-born, all Marxists, none patriotic Americans in my honest opinion—aim to dismantle that ambiguity publicly, in the middle of an ongoing regional conflict, while American personnel remain deployed across the region, fighting the Ayatollahs’ regime sworn to destroy us.

One may debate nuclear policy.

One may debate proliferation doctrine.

One may debate strategic transparency.

But weakening the deterrent posture of Israel and the US in the Middle East when we are fighting the evil regime in Iran is something entirely different.

Especially when the practical outcome would not be greater peace—but even greater instability.

Especially when the practical outcome would be a weakened Israel—thus contributing to a weakened America too.

Because the anti-US and anti-Israel regimes, militias, and extremist actors watching this debate are not interested in academic consistency.

They are interested in opportunity to strike us by any means possible.

And every signal of division within our own structures is interpreted accordingly.

This is ultimately the deeper issue: showing the minimal loyalty at a moment of conflict.

Democracies and alliances survive not merely through laws, treaties or weapons systems, but through loyalty, cohesion and strategic coherence.

These 30 Democrats publicly undermining our key ally Israel in the middle of the current conflict, have an overarching goal: to undermine our own country.

Their ideology sees America as the evil empire to defeat. They’ve said it repeatedly.

Clearly, at a time when the Middle East remains dangerously unstable, this is not the moment to erode the strategic foundations that have given America the upper hand, and have helped prevent a far larger regional war for decades.

Israel’s nuclear deterrence protects American interests too.

These 30 Democrats applauded when the Biden-Harris administration left our borders wide open for 20 million illegal criminals to invade our country—and when Iran and its proxies consistently benefitted from Biden’s erratic policies.

It’s an insult to our intelligence to pretend they care now about our country, peace anywhere or nuclear nonproliferation.

It’s time we rescue the lessons from Senator Joe McCarthy (R-WI) and defend America from these anti-US Communists.

We should have had enough of them already.

Please, vote them out in November.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 taking off to join the bombing campaign over Iran. The F-35s are key elements of the USAF and IAF stealth nuclear strike capability.

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