ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
9hEdited

Just the handful of Representatives from that list that I've heard about before:

Sara Jacobs D-CA, in a relationship with Amman Campa-Najjar, grandson of Black September Chief of Operations Mohammed Najjar, who does *not* condemn his grandfather's role

Pramila Jayapal D-WA, who belittled the rape of Israeli women in a public interview shortly after Oct 7

Chuy Garcia D-IL, who invited the father of the DC shooter as his guest to the State of the Union, shortly before the shooting

Ro Khanna, D-CA, one of Hasan Piker's newest friends

What a rogue's gallery!

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Dave's avatar
Dave
11h

I don't disagree with you at all but to be fair there's so called Republicans talking shit to so guys vote out those shit bag Democrats but don't forget about the Rino's. There just as bad.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture