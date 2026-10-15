ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
Oct 15

For what it’s worth, Leftists are having far fewer children than normal people, and with manufacturing coming back fewer kids are going to college. Employers are desperate for skilled trades workers so training programs are springing up all over.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Oct 15Edited

You are right. So many of the immigrants that I know have spent almost everything to get to the freedom that is American. My Cambodian friends suffered great loss of lives in their homeland and consider themselves extremely fortunate to live here. And yes they ask me what had happened to the democrats. They are following communism, trying to make America a communist nation. It’s seems that the progressives are thinking they control the immigrants when most are appalled by this.

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