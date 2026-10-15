In 2019, Joe Biden travelled to the annual Munich globalist bacchanal with a message for an international audience worried about Orange Man:

“We will be back.”

Two years later, an already President Biden reminded the Munich Security Conference of that promise.

Then came the declaration:

“The adults are back.”

The message was unmistakable.

Trump was an aberration. Wait him out. Resist. The old America—the sensible America, the respectable America, the America run by the adults—would return.

Except the American Left keeps saying this.

As I wrote before in ForeignLocal, Susan Rice warned media companies, universities, Big Tech and others that had accommodated Trump that they would be “held accountable” when Democrats returned to power.

Not if.

When.

I thought about all this recently because of something completely different.

A new ForeignLocal fellow traveler called Robert street left a comment on my article about the Democrats’ lack of historical humility.

He isn’t American. He doesn’t live in America.

He is, however, an immigrant in his own country.

And after watching what has been happening here in the US lately, he asked:

“What’s going on America?”

What struck me wasn’t that he agreed with me.

It was the reversal.

For years, America’s Left looked across the Atlantic and essentially told Europeans:

Don’t worry.

This Trump thing will pass.

We will be back.

Today, common-sense people looking back across the Atlantic at us seem increasingly to be asking something rather different:

What on Earth have you been allowing Democrats to do to the United States?

And for so long!

How does history’s most successful immigrant society reach a point where assimilation itself can seem controversial?

How does tolerance become an argument for tolerating the intolerant?

How do people welcomed into one of the freest societies on Earth come to regard the freedoms it gives them as instruments for fundamentally transforming it?

And how do the institutions of an extraordinarily successful constitutional order become embarrassed about defending the civilization that produced them?

Robert street made an especially interesting comparison with earlier immigrants.

He mentioned Italians.

“But they were fiercely American.”

There it is.

America never required immigrants to forget where they came from.

It only asked them to understand where they had arrived—who they were now.

Americans.

Perhaps those of us living in the US sometimes underestimate how extraordinary what is happening here looks from outside.

Joe Biden told the world in 2019:

“We will be back.”

In 2021:

“The adults are back.”

Susan Rice is already talking about what will happen when Democrats are back again.

Perhaps the questions increasingly being asked from abroad are considerably simpler:

Which America are these people talking about?

One ashamed of itself?

One without borders?

One without laws?

The global Left thought at the turn of the century that they could make everyone agree with their post-national creed.

It seems more and more that common-sense people worldwide are starting to open their eyes to the mortal danger posed by the policies pushed by Marxists-Islamists-Globalists.

It was about time—if you ask me.

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