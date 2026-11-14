Enough is enough.

Those are the words of Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s Shadow Home Secretary, who joined Nigel Farage recently in announcing a radical proposal: suspend Britain’s asylum system for five years, clear the backlog and deport those without permission to remain.

Yusuf argues that Britain has lost control of its borders.

Only a fool or a sworn enemy of Britain can argue the opposite.

Zia Yusuf is a Muslim Briton whose parents immigrated legally from Sri Lanka.

His father became a doctor, his mother a nurse. Yusuf grew up in Britain, studied at the London School of Economics, built a successful business career and entered politics.

Britain is his country.

And today, he is fighting for the country he calls home.

That is what assimilation looks like.

His story resonates particularly strongly with me because I am an immigrant myself.

I came to the United States legally. I eventually became an American citizen.

I pledged allegiance to the US and must put it ahead of any other interests.

Many—mostly on the Left—fail to distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants.

Those of us who immigrated legally have every reason to demand that the distinction between legal and illegal immigration actually mean something.

Yusuf cited a former Home Office official who reportedly claimed that 99 out of every 100 asylum applications were bogus.

The whistleblower described extraordinary examples of supposedly fabricated claims, including numerous applicants allegedly using virtually identical stories of persecution.

Here in the US, my own experience has convinced me that abuse of the American asylum system is far more extensive than official statistics suggest.

And I believe successive governments have allowed that abuse to undermine the very purpose of asylum.

This exists to protect people genuinely fleeing persecution—under very restrictive parameters.

It was never intended to become an alternative immigration system for anyone who manages to cross a border and present a story that in many cases is poorly checked.

Britain’s problems—like America’s—did not begin yesterday.

Tony Blair entered Downing Street in 1997. Since then, Labour and Conservative governments alike annihilated public confidence in immigration enforcement.

Yusuf and Farage now propose something fundamentally different.

Shut down the system. Restore control. Rebuild it later.

I believe America should consider a comparable temporary suspension while addressing our own immigration problems.

Clear the backlog. Establish reliable verification procedures. Enforce removal decisions.

It is time we put our countries’ needs first.

Immigration is not the problem. Abuse of immigration is.

And the problem is so incredibly massive today that radical measures must be taken.

Zia Yusuf is the son of legal immigrants. I am a legal immigrant myself.

Neither of us needs to apologize for wanting our countries to control their borders.

Britain must decide what to do with Yusuf’s proposal.

Here in America, I have reached my own conclusion.

Shut down the asylum system. Sort it out.

And reopen it only when we can make it work—putting our national interests first.

Enough is enough.

ForeignLocal will remain free to read. If you'd like to help me keep writing something new every morning, please become a paid subscriber. Think of it not as buying access, but as supporting a publication you enjoy. Thank you!