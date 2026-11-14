ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
5h

Good morning FL. This should be forwarded to everyone in DC

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Donna's avatar
Donna
5h

Exactly! This has never been about race. This has never been about immigration. This has always been about looking after our own countries, whilst at the same time offering a home to those in genuine need and those who can contribute. It’s that’s simple.

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