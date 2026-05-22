In 2023, Susan Rice made headlines after claiming that in the 21st century, racism had cost the American economy trillions of dollars.

Many Americans reacted with disbelief, mockery, or dismissal. Critics challenged the methodology, questioned the rhetoric, and treated the statement as another example of ideological excess in modern political discourse.

But what Rice reportedly said in 2026 is very different.

Because this time, the issue is not economics.

It is political power—in an unacceptable threatening way…

Speaking on a podcast, Rice warned that media companies, universities, Big Tech firms, and others that “take a knee” to Trump would be “held accountable” once Democrats returned to power.

Those words should concern every American—regardless of party.

Because the United States is a Constitutional Republic built on political competition, institutional restraint, and the peaceful rotation of power between opposing parties.

That system only works if political disagreement does not evolve into threats of retaliation.

There is a major difference between criticizing institutions, debating bias, or pursuing legal accountability under existing law—and implying that political or cultural actors may face consequences simply for aligning themselves with “the wrong side” of the political divide.

That kind of language becomes dangerous very quickly inside an already polarized society.

Americans are increasingly living in separate political realities, consuming different media, distrusting the same institutions, and viewing each election as existential.

In that environment, rhetoric matters enormously.

Because once political actors begin speaking as though future electoral victories should be used to “settle scores” against ideological opponents, democratic culture itself vanishes.

And this problem is not limited to one side.

In a Constitutional Republic, electoral defeat is supposed to produce reflection and political recalibration—not threats against those aligned with the winning side.

Especially when Americans already rejected Susan Rice’s political option in the last three consecutive elections.

Life in our Constitutional Republic requires restraint.

It requires respect for constitutional norms.

And it requires political leaders to understand that words carrying even the appearance of intimidation or retaliation can deepen instability far beyond the original comment itself.

Americans can disagree passionately about Trump, Obama, Democrats, Republicans, media bias, universities, or corporate power.

That is normal in a free society.

But political language that begins sounding punitive toward dissenting institutions or ideological opponents should alarm all citizens—

because republics weaken when politics stops being competition and starts resembling permanent warfare.

Ambassador Rice must be held accountable.

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