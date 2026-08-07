Billy Joel in 1989. This was Billy Joel’s last Number One hit and it’s rare he gets through a concert without playing it.

Millions of Americans know the song.

Many can sing at least part of it.

Most have heard it dozens of times.

Yet few stop to think about what they are actually listening to.

Harry Truman.

Doris Day.

Joe DiMaggio.

Marilyn Monroe.

Sputnik.

Castro.

John Glenn.

Watergate.

Reagan.

The Ayatollahs in Iran.

The Berlin crisis.

The Korean War.

The Suez Canal.

The Cold War.

The list seems endless.

That was precisely the point.

In 1989, American singer-songwriter Billy Joel released ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’, a song built around more than one hundred names, events, crises, inventions, celebrities, wars, and political figures spanning four decades of history.

The result was not merely a hit song.

It was a history lesson hidden inside a pop record.

The inspiration came from a conversation.

Somebody suggested to Joel that people who grew up in the 1950s had enjoyed easier times.

Joel disagreed.

The song became his answer.

Every generation faces challenges.

Every generation inherits problems.

Every generation believes it is living through uniquely difficult times.

History suggests otherwise.

The lyrics move so quickly that most listeners cannot possibly absorb every reference.

That is exactly what makes the song so valuable.

Every name is a question.

Every event is a doorway.

Harry Truman?

Who was he?

Sputnik?

Why did it matter?

The Rosenbergs?

What happened?

Dien Bien Phu?

Where was it?

Why should we care?

The tragedy is not only that young Americans don’t know most of the events and names mentioned in the song.

The real tragedy is that many no longer feel curious enough to find out who they were, what they did, and why they mattered.

Every name in the song is a question.

Every question is a doorway.

And every doorway leads to a deeper understanding of the world we inherited.

Without questions there can be no answers.

Only indoctrination—like today.

That may be the most important lesson hidden inside the song.

History did not begin with us.

It did not begin with social media.

It did not begin with the latest election.

It did not begin with the latest crisis dominating the headlines.

The world we live in today was shaped by people, events, ideas, victories, mistakes, and tragedies that came before us.

Billy Joel compressed forty years of that history into a few unforgettable minutes.

The song’s title remains just as relevant today as it was in 1989.

We didn’t start the fire.

But if we want to understand the world around us, we should at least learn how it started.

And that begins by asking questions.

British troops leave Hong Kong to join United Nations forces in South Korea, September 1950. Men of the 1st Battalion, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders boarding the cruiser HMS Ceylon for the journey to Pusan, South Korea. In the background the band of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers play on. (Photo: Imperial War Museum).

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