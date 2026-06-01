ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
16h

Soccer = watching oil based enamel paint dry in Miami during July.

Stunning, not really.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
16hEdited

Actually, a lot of Brits just call it footy………..as do our antipodean cousins.

The Scottish - particularly in Glasgow - call it ‘fitba’.

Romantics call it ‘the beautiful game’ - 'o jogo bonito' in Portuguese.

The Italians call it ‘calcio'………..but of course, they have failed to qualify for the third consecutive World Cup finals, so we don’t really need to bother about them anymore…...😬😂😬😂

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