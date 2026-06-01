As the US, Mexico and Canada host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, millions of Americans will once again hear the same complaint from abroad:

“It’s called football, not soccer.”

Most people assume the word soccer is an American invention.

It isn’t.

In fact, the British invented it.

The story begins in 19th-century England, where several different versions of football were competing for popularity.

The newly formed Football Association codified one set of rules in 1863, creating what became known as association football. Another popular version was rugby football, which allowed players to carry the ball in their hands.

Naturally, the names became shortened.

In the 1880s, students at Oxford University developed the habit of adding playful endings to words. Rugby football became “rugger.”

Association football became “assoccer,” which was quickly shortened to “soccer.”

Both nicknames were thoroughly British.

For decades, the terms existed side by side.

But as time passed, association football became the dominant version of the game in Britain. Eventually it no longer needed a qualifier and simply became football.

The nickname soccer gradually faded from everyday British usage.

The United States—as usual—followed a different path.

While association football was growing internationally, we Americans developed our own football tradition—what we now call American football. Derived partly from rugby, it became the country’s most popular sport.

That created a practical problem.

If football already referred to American football, what should Americans call association football?

The answer was easy.

They kept using the British nickname—soccer stuck.

The same thing happened in other countries where multiple forms of football competed for attention.

Canada has Canadian football.

Australia has Australian Rules football.

Ireland has Gaelic football.

In places where the word football can mean several different sports, soccer remains a useful distinction.

Which makes the entire debate wonderfully ironic.

For years, Americans have been told they are using the wrong word.

In reality, we are using a word created by the British themselves.

Language evolves in strange ways.

Sometimes the people accused of corrupting a language are simply preserving an older version of it.

So as the 2026 World Cup unfolds across the US, Mexico and Canada this summer, Americans will continue calling the sport soccer.

FIFA calls it football.

The British call it football.

Most of the world calls it football.

Yet soccer remains a perfectly legitimate piece of British linguistic heritage.

So unbeknownst to us—in a way—we Yankees were preserving history there.

The next time someone insists that “soccer” is not the proper British word, the correct response may simply be:

Actually, it was.

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