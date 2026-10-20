ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
6d

In some ways I wish we in America were becoming more Japanese like.

Having spent some time there in Tokyo, Atsugi, Yokosuka and a stop off in Okinawa, I was impressed by aspects of the Japanese and even broader Asian culture.

They value and safeguard their culture and are very nationalistic (Japan first).

They value "respect". They respect the wisdom and experience of their mature population and treat them accordingly, unlike America who discounts, warehouses and disposes of seniors, so evident in the "anti-boomer" trend, which is partially driven by the incompetence and corruption of our dinosaur leaders and the ex-hippie nut cases dressing up and acting out in "no king" rallies!

The Japanese have not bought into the globalist/leftist/democrat bullshit that "diversity is our strength" and strive to maintain a homogeneous national and racial identity.

they value and respect "work" and even the most menial of jobs in America like street sweepers or the "pushers" loading the throngs on to the subways, wear uniforms and white gloves.

Unfortunately, the opposite is true as Japan adopts more western and "pop" culture in the younger, media driven population and the frenzy for financial success.

I am glad I got to experience "old Japan" just as I experienced "old America" before the craziness and media mind worms infected the entire planet.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
7d

Marcel Proust was taken back in time by a Madeleine, but I don't think there is anything more powerful than music to put you in a specific time and place.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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