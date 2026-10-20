I can’t get a song out of my head—it is actually playing now on repeat!

Turning Japanese.

If you’re anywhere near my generation, you probably heard the melody in your head the moment you read those words.

The Vapors were a British band, formed in England in the late 1970s. In 1980, they released Turning Japanese.

It became an international hit.

I bet Queen Elizabeth II wondered about the song—while dancing to it in Buckingham Palace!

More than four decades later, it remains one of those songs almost everyone recognizes—even if many, like myself, couldn’t name another song by the band.

But here’s the funny thing.

For decades, people have argued about what the song actually means.

David Fenton, who wrote it, has explained that it was about young love, separation and obsession.

The narrator has lost the girl he loves. He surrounds himself with her photographs, misses her and slowly seems to be losing himself.

“Turning Japanese” was Fenton’s deliberately strange way of describing someone becoming something he wasn’t before.

And then something wonderful happened.

The public took ownership of the song.

Fenton knew what he meant.

Millions of listeners heard something else.

And 46 years later, people are still talking about it.

There’s another wonderfully 1980 element to the story.

A British band performed a song called Turning Japanese, accompanied by a video filled with deliberately exaggerated Japanese imagery.

Imagine releasing that today.

Appropriation.

Stereotyping.

Insensitive.

Leftist activists, everywhere, would probably be demanding an apology.

Yet somehow civilization survived.

And so did the song.

That’s what fascinates me.

We increasingly live in an age in which somebody wants to supervise everything: the words we use, the jokes we tell, the cultures we’re supposedly permitted to borrow from, even how somebody else is allowed to interpret what we’ve created.

But culture has never really worked that way.

Culture travels.

Songs cross oceans.

Words change meaning.

Jokes cross borders.

Fashion gets borrowed.

Food gets adapted.

Music absorbs influences from everywhere.

People imitate one another because something they encounter somewhere else delights them.

That’s not cultural theft—it’s cultural celebration.

Very often, that’s how culture grows.

And sometimes an artist creates something for one reason only to watch millions of strangers turn it into something completely different.

Perhaps that’s precisely why Turning Japanese survived.

It wasn’t carefully engineered to survive every possible objection 46 years into the future.

It was catchy.

It was weird.

It was fun.

And people remembered it.

The Vapors wrote a song about a young man becoming something he wasn’t before.

The world heard it, interpreted it, borrowed it and made it part of popular culture.

Forty-six years later, a British band’s strange hit about Japan is still playing inside my head here in America.

And damn, that guitar, bass and drums are truly mind-blowing.

I really think so…

We are definitely still turning Japanese.

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