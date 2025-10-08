In remarks ahead of the NATO-EU meeting on 09/30/2025, NATO SecGen Rutte praised the growing cooperation between NATO and the European Union. (Photo: Christophe Licoppe).

“Foreign policy is really domestic policy with its hat on.” Hubert H. Humphrey’s words remind us that decisions made in foreign ministries and alliance headquarters ripple directly into national politics and society. Today, this lesson is more relevant than ever, as NATO and the European Union move closer together institutionally, creating consequences for democracy, national sovereignty, and the defense of the West.

The Fusion in Brussels

On 30 September 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with the European Commission’s College of Commissioners in Brussels. At the joint press conference with EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, SecGen Rutte praised the “excellent cooperation” and stated plainly: “we completely work together as one team.” He lauded the EU’s “enormous power of the internal market” in supporting defense industrial policy and openly endorsed an EU-led “drone wall” initiative in which NATO participates.

The optics were striking: a military alliance and a political-economic union operating in near lockstep. Coordination is essential in today’s world, but functional symbiosis at this scale carries risks. What was once a distinct alliance dedicated to collective defense is now entwined with a political and bureaucratic union whose priorities are not always aligned with military effectiveness or US national interests.

The Official Narrative

NATO itself emphasizes the closeness of the partnership. The 2022 Allied Strategic Concept describes the EU as “a unique and essential partner” and calls for enhanced strategic cooperation. NATO and the EU now speak of their roles as “complementary, coherent and mutually reinforcing.” The 2023 Joint Declaration further institutionalized this relationship, including mechanisms for political consultations, joint capabilities development, and coordinated crisis management.

On the surface, this coordination appears rational. Europe faces hybrid campaigns, drone incursions, cyber threats, and a shared perception of an aggressive Russia. NATO and the EU working together to address these challenges makes sense — but only if the boundaries of each institution remain clear.

Four Problems with the NATO-EU Fusion

Mission Creep: NATO’s Article 5 was written to defend member nations against armed attack. The EU, by contrast, wields tools of trade, regulation, and industrial policy. When NATO relies on EU mechanisms to achieve military objectives, it risks diluting its core mission. Likewise, military strategy should definitely not depend on the EU’s political or market powers.

Accountability Gaps: NATO is an unelected alliance. The EU, though imperfect, claims to enshrine parliamentary oversight and democratic accountability. When NATO assumes roles that resemble governance, citizens and elected representatives have less transparency into decisions that affect defense, budgets, and operations.

Strategic Confusion: Blending military and economic authority muddles the line between ends and means. Is Europe deterring aggression, enforcing political objectives, or driving social transformation? Without clarity, both adversaries and citizens lose trust in the institutions. This is far more relevant than many think.

Democratic Legitimacy: NATO and the EU operate under very different political cultures. NATO does not carry the same obligations to internal political integration as the EU. When unelected officials coordinate policies that intersect with civilian life, public trust naturally declines.

Leadership Matters

The character of NATO leadership illustrates how that worrisome fusion has accelerated. Former Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen (2009–2014), followed by former Norwegian PM Jens Stoltenberg (2014-2024), and later former Dutch PM Mark Rutte (since 2024) have brought strong national political perspectives to the Secretary General role, shifting the office from neutral coordination toward policy activism. These leaders, combined with successive NATO expansions, have contributed to a blurred mandate where military planning, political coordination, and industrial policy increasingly overlap. The public in NATO member states was never asked about their opinion regarding this profound transformation at the helm of the Alliance.

Why US Interests Are at Stake

As an American, I accept that the Trump-Vance administration still sees NATO as one of the great pillars of Western security. It has preserved peace and deterred aggression since World War II. Yet, in my opinion, today, the Alliance’s focus has become diluted. Bureaucratic expansion, political activism, and overlap with the EU have shifted NATO away from its original sacrosanct purpose.

I believe that given the strong popular mandate received at the 2024 general election, the Trump-Vance administration must ask hard questions. How can the United States continue to safeguard national interests when NATO increasingly reflects EU political priorities? One path is reform: clearly define NATO’s mission, codify decision-making protocols, and ensure accountability. Another, if reform proves impossible, is to consider bilateral defense agreements with serious, like-minded partners. These arrangements would prioritize shared security interests, cut wasteful spending, and allow the US to maintain operational and strategic flexibility.

The Importance of Sovereign Defense

Disentangling NATO from EU bureaucracy is also about protecting national capabilities. Europe must invest in its own defense, but industrial and military reform cannot thrive in an unsafe societal environment. EU authorities often underestimate how organized crime, uncontrolled immigration, and large demographic shifts can undermine defense preparedness. Military modernization, logistics planning, and capability development all rely on social cohesion and internal security. Policies that allow for poorly integrated populations with differing objectives inexorably weaken the foundations upon which defense relies. Strong defense begins with safe, stable societies. The EU policies since 2014 have not been conducive to achieving that.

Practical Steps for Recalibration

Reaffirm Functional Boundaries: NATO should recommit publicly to collective defense and deterrence, leaving civilian and industrial tasks to the EU and national governments. Transparent Decision-Sharing Protocols: Where cooperation is necessary, responsibilities and budgetary authority must be codified and accountable to elected institutions. Prioritize National and Regional Defense Capacity: Encourage European nations to invest in their own militaries while ensuring interoperability. The goal is capable, sovereign contributors to collective security, not a bureaucratic mesh of overlapping institutions. Understanding the Different National Agendas: NATO countries that are EU candidate states face very different realities and challenges than those countries which are NATO and EU members, and those which are NATO but will never seek to be EU members.

Conclusion: Time to Reassess

Europe faces real threats and shared perceptions of threats: aggressive states, hybrid warfare, and regional instability. Coordination is essential, but institutional fusion between NATO and the EU undermines clarity, accountability, and democratic oversight. The NATO-EU September 2025 Brussels meeting made this fusion plain.

For the United States, NATO seems to remain a valid institutional tool, but it must serve American interests. The Trump-Vance administration must continue to assert leadership, demand accountability, and explore flexible, purpose-driven partnerships. If NATO wants to survive, it must do so as a shield for the West — not a vehicle for diffuse political or economic agendas, in which one country’s strengths cover for another’s weaknesses.

Reform, disentanglement, and sovereign investment in defense are the only paths to preserving both Western security and US national interests. Will our countries’ leaders understand the inevitability of the task ahead?