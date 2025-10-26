Nine Kings assembled at Buckingham Palace for the funeral of Edward VII, the father of George V (1910). From left to right, standing: King Haakon VII of Norway, Tsar Ferdinand I of Bulgaria, King Manuel II of Portugal, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, King George I of Greece, and King Albert I of Belgium. Sitting down: King Alfonso XIII of Spain, King George V of Great Britain and Ireland, and King Frederick VIII of Denmark.

Why Did the European Powers Go to War in 1914?

The first decade of the twentieth century was marked by a complex web of political tensions, territorial rivalries, and imperial ambitions that set the stage for the outbreak of the First World War. To understand why the European powers ultimately went to war in 1914, it is essential to analyze both the immediate triggers and the structural causes that had accumulated over the preceding fourteen years. In this sense, rather than asking about the immediate cause of the conflict, it would be more accurate to ask: “Why did the war not happen before 1914?”

The Agadir Crisis and Anglo-German Rivalry

The Agadir Crisis of 1911 provides a clear example of how international tensions escalated progressively toward general conflict. When Germany sent a gunboat to the port of Agadir, ostensibly to protect its commercial interests while challenging French control of Morocco, the British government interpreted the move as a direct challenge to its influence in that region and the whole western Mediterranean. European newspapers highlighted the German government’s statements, which suggested that Germany preferred war to a peace that underestimated Berlin’s role among the nations.

The crisis culminated in Germany passing a new naval law, pushed by Admiral Tirpitz, aimed at building a fleet capable of challenging British supremacy. London responded by expanding its own navy and reaching a naval agreement with Paris, strengthening the alliances that would face each other in 1914.

This episode not only intensified Anglo-German rivalry but also demonstrated that the great European powers were willing to sacrifice diplomacy to defend national prestige. The naval arms race was not merely a show of strength but a tangible reflection of growing mutual distrust and the perception that war might be inevitable.

The Balkan Wars: A Prelude to a Global Conflict

The weakening of the Ottoman Empire and the ambitions of the Balkan states were another crucial factor in the escalation toward war. The Italo-Turkish War of 1911–1912 exposed Turkey’s military vulnerability, stimulating expansionist ambitions in Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, and Montenegro. Defensive alliances among these states, often mediated by Russia, created an explosive situation: the Balkans became a powder keg awaiting a spark.

The First Balkan War (1912) revealed that the Balkan armies, though limited in resources, were superior in both number and determination to the Ottoman forces concentrated in Europe. Bulgaria distinguished itself with brilliant operations, while Greece and Serbia advanced effectively on contested territories. The Ottoman Empire’s defeat in just a few weeks surprised all of Europe and accelerated the region’s military and political reorganization.

1912 Serbian silver dinar with the effigy of King Peter I, whose reign (1903-1921) coincided with a period of great Serbian military success, being remembered by the Serbs as King Peter the Liberator or the Old King.

The London Conference of December 1912 failed to resolve territorial disputes, directly leading to the Second Balkan War in 1913, when Bulgaria turned against its former allies over disagreements concerning Macedonia and Thessaloniki.

These wars demonstrated several key points: first, that European powers could not fully control their regional proteges; second, that local conflicts could rapidly escalate into larger wars; and third, that territorial ambitions combined with rigid military alliances made general conflict almost inevitable.

The Sarajevo Crisis and the Assassination of the Archduke

On June 28, 1914, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo became the immediate trigger for the First World War. Franz Ferdinand had proposed a “Yugoslav” solution that would grant greater autonomy to Slavs within the Austro-Hungarian Empire, limiting Serbia’s expansionist ambitions. Gavrilo Princip, a member of the radical organization “Black Hand,” sought to prevent such a settlement.

Although Serbia agreed to comply with most of Austria-Hungary’s demands, the German government urged Vienna to act quickly and not miss the opportunity to crush Serbia. By this time, Berlin already saw war as inevitable.

The assassination, though shocking and significant for public opinion, was not in itself the true cause of the war. The alliance system and military preparations had brought Europe to the brink of conflict; the terrorist attack in Sarajevo merely provided the immediate pretext to trigger these mechanisms.

Diplomacy and Mobilization in July 1914

After the assassination, European diplomacy entered a period of maximum tension. Austria-Hungary presented Serbia with an ultimatum containing nearly impossible conditions. Russia, allied with Serbia, began mobilizing its forces, aware of its military inferiority relative to Germany. Germany responded with its own ultimatums and mobilizations, guided by the preexisting Schlieffen Plan for a possible two-front war. France, allied with Russia, and Britain, concerned about Belgian neutrality, were drawn into the conflict almost automatically. Each others’ moves were perceived as war declarations by the others.

What stands out in this period is how war was driven more by the alliance mechanisms in place and by pre-established military strategies than by conscious political decisions of the actual moment. Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg of Germany attempted to moderate Austria-Hungary’s reaction, but German generals had already concluded that war was inevitable and that any delay would reduce the chances of victory. The speed and coordination of mobilizations caused events to outpace any last-minute diplomatic efforts. The military industrial complex and the political leadership in the different countries were in fact acting independent from each other.

Structural and Psychological Causes of the Conflict

Beyond immediate incidents, several structural factors made war almost inevitable:

Arms Race and Militarism: Germany, France, and Britain had embarked on military expansions that reinforced the idea that war was a legitimate and perhaps inescapable means of achieving political and territorial objectives. Extreme Nationalism: In both the Balkans and Central and Western Europe, heightened nationalism fueled tensions and mutual distrust. Rigid Alliance System: The Triple Entente (Britain, France and Russia) and the Triple Alliance (Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy) created blocs in which a conflict between two states would automatically draw in the others. Military Experience and Expectations: Generations of officers trained since the Franco-Prussian War (1870–1871) expected swift victories and underestimated enemy resistance, contributing to the illusion that war would be short and decisive.

Historians today emphasize that these structural causes, combined with a tense international environment, often rendered political decisions irrelevant compared with the dynamics of mobilization and preexisting alliances.

Popular Enthusiasm and the Myth of a Quick War

When war was finally declared, popular reaction across Europe was almost universally enthusiastic. Crowds cheered in the streets of London, Paris, Berlin, Vienna, and St. Petersburg, while governments temporarily suspended domestic conflicts and strikes. The German Kaiser proclaimed that there were no parties, only Germans, and in France the Union Sacree united political factions. Even in Russia, labor tensions were put on hold as the war was seen as a heroic and just venture.

The myth of a quick war would soon crumble, but it reflects the mentality of the time: war was not only a military conflict but also a manifestation of national identity, pride, and political and technological modernization.

Conclusion: The Inevitability of War

After analyzing international tensions, diplomatic crises, and previous regional wars, it can be argued that the First World War was almost inevitable by 1914. The Agadir Crisis, the Balkan Wars, the Sarajevo assassination, and the arms race were not isolated causes but manifestations of a deeper entanglement of conflicting interests, nationalist rivalries, and rigid alliances.

European societies, political elites, and military commanders were prepared and willing for war. Even if the assassination of the Austrian Archduke and his wife had not occurred, the combination of nationalism, militarism, imperial rivalries, and rigid alliances would have sooner or later led to a general conflict. In this sense, the assassination in Sarajevo was merely the catalyst for a war that Europe was already ready and eager to fight.

In sum, the World War I was not the result of a single criminal act but the culmination of decades of political, military, and social tensions that made war not only likely but nearly unavoidable. The events of 1914 reflect an international system where competition and mutual distrust prevailed over any possibility of lasting peace.

While it is not entirely true that History repeats itself, we should be very careful in 2025 and nurture the existing overtures and efforts to secure peace and prevent a further escalation sought by those who are acting in a way similar to those who pushed Europe, and beyond, to a military conflict in 1914 that changed the entire world forever.

Russian Presidential Advisor Kirill Dmitriev (himself born in Ukraine) is currently in the US trying to foster what’s perhaps the last opportunity to avoid World War III. What say you? Time to wake up already?