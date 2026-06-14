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ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
2h

While the left denigrates the Founders as racist, misagynist, slave owning white men, they were enlightened for the time and were able to bring very disparate states together to hammer out a new form of governance. And the left has been dismantling that framework since the US was infected by Marxism and Woodrow Wilson progressivism. The 3 not so equal Branches of government were granted enumerated powers to limit the accrual of power by the central government and evil men. They prioritized power in Article 1 to the citizen selected legislature, granted the Executive powers under Article 2 and the last and supposedly weakest branch was the judicial in article 3. The function of the judicial was simply to use the language and intent of the source document, the Constitution, informed by the Federalist papers and seminal writings of the founders- it is not to inject politics, ideological positions or personal vendettas into determining legality of actions of the other 2 branches. The Courts have become totally out of control and have usurped the powers NOT delegated to it by the Constitution. The safe guards and guardrails of limited, enumerated powers have been bastardized by the very evil men and women that the framers warned us of. The system has devolved to governance by party ideology and personal agendas. They will not correct course, relinquish their usurped power voluntarily, and stop abusing the liberty of American citizens. It may be time to take on the brave mantle of the Founders and burn down the Babylon they have created.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

Great post buddy and I don't disagree but the Dems are using the only tool they got left and that is demoralizing us and because of the weak character of Americans these days it's working. It's our duty as Americans, mom's,dad's, brothers, sisters, and whatever to take part in our government and to vote because and I'm quoting Plato "when you don't participate in your politics you are doomed to be ruled by fools".

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