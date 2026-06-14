Americans are told that elections matter.

We campaign.

We debate.

We vote.

The winners take office.

The losers prepare for the next election.

That is how a constitutional republic is supposed to function.

Increasingly, however, many Americans are asking a different question:

Who actually governs the country?

The latest controversy surrounding the judicial order to erase President Trump’s name from the Trump-Kennedy Center is only one example of a much broader phenomenon.

Political disputes that were once settled through elections now routinely continue through litigation.

Every single policy decision seems destined to end up before a judge—and the first question citizens ask now is who appointed that judge?

Every election appears followed by years of courtroom battles.

Every political victory feels undermined by the Leftist activists in robes.

The result is growing frustration among millions of Americans who increasingly wonder whether elections still settle anything at all.

President Trump was elected in 2024 with a clear mandate from the American people.

Yet since returning to office, much of his agenda has encountered immediate legal challenges.

Supporters see a pattern.

They ask questions that deserve answers.

Why courts intervene when a presidential center is renamed but not when illegals are given services, cities and states declare themselves “sanctuary jurisdictions”, or companies are created to defraud welfare funds in the millions?

Why did courts show so little urgency when immigration laws were not enforced by the Biden-Harris administration?

Why was there little judicial intervention when our borders were left wide open by Secretary Mayorkas and Border Czar Harris?

Why didn’t judges involve themselves in every policy decision of the Obama and the Biden administrations the same way as now?

Why is it that when Democrats violate our laws, nothing happens, but when Republicans attempt to enforce those same laws, Leftist activist judges suddenly intervene?

Whether one agrees with President Trump or not is beside the point.

The issue is consistency.

The credibility of the judiciary depends upon citizens believing that the same standards apply regardless of who occupies the White House.

That notion is long gone thanks to the Leftist control of mainstream media too.

That perception may ultimately prove more damaging than any individual court ruling.

A republic cannot function indefinitely if one side comes to view judges as neutral referees while the other increasingly sees them as political actors.

The problem extends far beyond President Trump.

If Republicans conclude that activist judges can routinely block policies supported by voters, pressure will inevitably grow for Republicans to respond in kind when political circumstances permit.

That road leads toward institutional warfare.

And institutional warfare leads to systemic collapse.

An independent judiciary is essential to our constitutional system.

But judges were never intended to become alternative policymakers.

Presidents are elected.

Judges are appointed.

One executes policy.

The other interpret law.

When those lines become blurred, citizens naturally begin asking who is actually governing the country.

And the longer that question remains unanswered, the more confidence Americans will lose in the institutions that depend upon that confidence to function.

Because in our Constitutional Republic, elections are supposed to settle political questions.

If they no longer do, Americans have every right to ask what’s the point of even voting?

Trump won the election in 2016, 2020 and 2024—look where we are though.

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