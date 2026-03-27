Americans often celebrate citizenship as a birthright or earned privilege—but did you know there is a category few ever hear about: Honorary US Citizenship? Only eight individuals in history have been granted this rare distinction, yet most Americans have never heard about some of them.

Congress recognized people who profoundly shaped history and exemplified values dear to the United States. Among them: British Winston Churchill, who led the fight against tyranny in World War II; Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust; Casimir Pulaski and Marquis de Lafayette, Polish and French heroes of the American Revolution; Bernardo de Galvez, the Spanish governor whose leadership helped secure US independence along the southern frontier; William Penn and Hannah Callowhill Penn, English founders of Pennsylvania and champions of religious freedom—Hannah being the first woman to hold this honor; and Mother Teresa, the second woman and a lifelong Indian humanitarian.

Recognition by Congress is important, but if the public is unaware of these figures and their stories are absent from classrooms and conversations, the honor is thus diminished. Citizenship—even honorary—is meant to be celebrated and remembered, not buried in obscure records.

These eight Honorary citizens embody liberty, courage, innovation, and humanity. They remind us that citizenship is more than paperwork—it is acknowledgment of ideals, actions, and enduring influence.

Next time you hear the term “Honorary US Citizen”, remember: it is rarer than winning the presidency and richer in meaning than most people realize.

As President Theodore Roosevelt wrote: “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure… than to rank with those timid spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat.”

What a wholeheartedly amazing quote.

Which others do you think should be recognized by Congress as US Honorary Citizens?

P.S. If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you!