18-year-old US Air Force Cadet Ava Moore (from Southampton, NJ) was killed on Memorial Day weekend, while kayaking on Lake Grapevine (Texas) last Sunday, May 25th, 2025.

She had just graduated from the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19th, 2025, and had accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029. (Photo: US Air Force Academy).

The two individuals involved with the hit and run that killed 18-year-old Ava Moore are Venezuelans illegally in the country, as just confirmed by ICE.

This is sickening, unbearable, impossible to tolerate a day more, and the ones we should hold accountable are the Democrat Representatives and Senators that supported the brainless Biden-Harris policy of open borders since January 2021. The voters who supported the Democrat agenda. All those who criticize the Trump policy to DEPORT ALL THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS that should not be on US soil a day more! All you, imbecile and treasonous demonstrators, saying no more deportations!

Shame on you all! What are you going to do now? Report on these two illegal criminals who killed another American citizen as “Texas people”, like the whole charade with the MS-13 Salvadoran criminal the brainless press calls a “Maryland man”?

Are you going to visit these two illegal criminals in prison too? Continue your charade and ask for amnesty for all illegals?

This should remain as the Democrat Party’s legacy! You own each death, each rape, each fentanyl overdose caused by illegal immigrant criminals who should never have been allowed in America!

I don’t want to hear a word more about “Palestine”, Ukraine, climate change, transgenderism, income inequality, DEI, systemic racism or any other garbage you preach!

Your tactics to distract the minds of Americans from the fact that you tried to replace us -US CITIZENS- with illegals you expected would vote for you are now clear for all to see.

What are you going to tell the American people now? What are you going to say to the families of the American citizens that keep on dying needlessly due to your obscene policies? Shame on you, forever.

We can’t let anyone ignore this any longer. It is unbearable, utterly unfair, and deeply infuriating.