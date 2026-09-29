I thought of this after reading Don Surber’s post “NBC vs. the Holdout Juror”, referred to the Clancy triple infanticide trial near Boston (MA). Thanks, Dindu Nuffin.

There is a fascinating little election taking place up north in Maine that Americans everywhere should know about.

Not because Maine House District 104 will decide control of Washington DC.

It won’t.

But because what is happening there may tell us something important about where American politics are in 2026.

Sam Pfeifle is running in Maine House District 104 as an Independent.

That shouldn’t be strange. Except there is a rather fascinating story behind that.

Pfeifle himself has written that Bernie Sanders inspired him to join the Green Party in 1993 and that he had been registered as a Maine Green Independent since 1999.

In testimony before the Maine Legislature only last year, he actually described himself as a “30-year Green Party Member.”

He has worked on Green political campaigns.

Yeah—I know exactly what you’re thinking right now—Greens are hardcore Leftists.

His own 2026 platform advocates public housing, a Medicare-for-All-style healthcare system, taxpayer-funded community college and consideration of public childcare. The typical package. In a state where 30% of Mainers are considering leaving because they can’t afford the rising taxes, while illegals get everything for free.

Pfeifle claims education is his passion, which should further concern Mainers, given that he wrote that “there aren’t actually any set rules of decorum or civility. Vulgarity is in the eye of the beholder.” That was part of an article he wrote regarding license plates such as “BUTFUCK, IEATASS, FCKMILZ, and what may be my personal favorite, FUCKYOU.”

His words, not mine.

“Just an excellent use of the seven characters, if you ask me”—according to Pfeifle.

And with no Democrat running in District 104, the New Gloucester Democratic Committee in Maine has encouraged Democrats to support him—to nobody’s surprise, I hear.

But now?

He claims he is plain-old Independent.

Pfeifle even writes on his campaign website that he is “fundamentally conservative in the traditional sense of the word.”

Really?

Thirty years associated with Green politics.

Inspired by Bernie Sanders.

Policies traditionally associated with the Socialist Left.

Supported by local Democrats.

And now fundamentally conservative?

That’s quite a transition—he’s the “Trans Candidate”.

It is perfectly legal—of course.

But I don’t buy the political transformation.

And American voters should pay attention because this goes far beyond one small Maine election.

Pfeifle takes pride in reminding his constituents that he has been 11 years involved in education as a member of the School Board of his district.

Eleven years in which Maine went from the 16th place in the US education ranking in America, to the 42nd place right now. Some analysis put Maine on spot 48—yeah, out of 50, in case some forgot how many states there are in our Union.

11 years that led us to the unmitigated disaster that is 2026—after 8 years of complete Democrat control of Maine’s state-level government, the state ranks dead last in the Heritage Foundation’s Education Freedom Report Card.

Yes—dramatic.

But one thing that shocks me even more from Pfeifle’s message is that he is proud that “during COVID the School Board he served in decided absolutely everything in unanimity.” No dissent. He thinks that is a sign of business well run at such a sensitive time.

I actually believe that few moments in American history required less unison than the COVID period. The lockdowns, the vaccine mandates and what was done to our children in our schools should have been confronted by more voices less interested in pleasing the Democrats in power in Augusta.

So there you have it, a candidate with three decades of Green political history now presenting himself as an Independent—and even calling himself fundamentally conservative—pushing the Democrat agenda and praising goosestepping during the pandemic as virtues of unanimity.

Americans should watch races like this.

Better still, they should become involved in them.

Small legislative races don’t attract presidential money. That means ordinary Americans elsewhere can actually make a difference.

America must be protected not only in Washington DC.

We must defend it daily in our town councils.

Our school boards.

Our state legislatures.

Our public squares.

21st century America has already had enough “Trans Candidates”, don’t you think?

Candidate Pfeifle in person. Leftist? Independent? Conservative? All or nothing—I guess.

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