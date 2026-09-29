ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Sep 29Edited

TransTrojan horse. The lunatic left has been using the Trojan horse hidden ploy for years. You can’t vote demorat even for sewage inspectors.

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
Sep 29Edited

My view is that modern liberalism is basically statism. Use the overwhelming power of government to solve all of earth problems. What could go wrong?

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