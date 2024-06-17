You realize, don’t you, that everything going on around the Ukraine fiasco on the NATO side is completely insane? The folks running the US government — Barack Obama and his witches’ coven — started the whole thing over there in concert with a gang of corporate players (BlackRock, sundry oil-and-gas companies, Haliburton types, arms-makers, bunch of big banks), plus the dastardly WEF for “guidance” (ha!), looking to grab the mineral wealth of Ukraine and, ultimately, of Russia itself. Nice try. Didn’t work out. Tons of money pounded down a rat hole.

President Biden shakes hands with President Zelenskyy surrounded by NATO leaders at the Vilnius NATO Summit in July 2023. (Photo Reuters).

The real conflict in Ukraine did not start in 2022, as the witches’ coven would want you to believe. It started in Iraq in 2003. Then it got messier in 2008, when the US recognized the unilateral declaration of independence by Kosovo, thus signaling to Russia (and everyone else with an eye for geopolitics) that the whole map of the world was up for grabs. The 2011 regime-change in Libya only solidified this trend.

Then the NeoCons controlling the Obama administration directed their eyes to Ukraine, where the armed conflict started in 2014, after the CIA toppled the legitimate government there, and the new regime in Kiev started bombing the ethnically Russian populated regions in the Donbas.

Only fools can listen to the 2022 tale of the Russian “unprovoked” aggression without actually feeling embarrassed.

Shock and awe, that was the technique used in the mainstream media by our ruthless ruling class aided by their lying subordinates in the once US free press, in order to confuse the American public up to surrealist levels.

And that’s when the money-making business of war went haywire…

In February 2022, the Ukrainian Air Force reportedly possessed 132 modern fighter planes of different models (both Soviet-made MiG and Sukhoi). One of the largest Air Forces in the world.

Out of the 30 NATO Allies in 2022, just 8 of them had a larger Air Force than Ukraine’s at the time:

The US (close to 2,000 fighter jets), Turkey (294), France (203), Greece (210), the UK (151), Germany (216), Spain (140) and Italy (133).

That left 22 NATO Allies with an Air Force smaller than that of Ukraine's:

Canada (98), Poland (90), the Netherlands (54), Romania (45), Belgium (43), Denmark (37), Portugal (25), Norway (24), Bulgaria (21), Hungary (14), the Czech Republic (12), Slovakia (11), Croatia (0), Estonia (0), Latvia (0), Lithuania (0), Albania (0), Luxembourg (0), Slovenia (0), North Macedonia (0), Montenegro (0) and Iceland (0).

Finland and Sweden, which joined NATO in 2023 and 2024 respectively, also had a smaller combat Air Force than Ukraine’s in 2022: Finland with a fleet of 96 fighter jets and Sweden with a fleet of 71 fighter jets.

The 2022 Ukraine conflict was designed overall as a massive money-laundering exercise by which the US taxpayers would end up paying from their pockets for the upgrading and renovation of the Air Forces of all other NATO countries.

French Mirage 2000-5 fighters and US F-16s on flight formation over the Baltic Sea. (Photo: French MoD).

All the NATO members which by 2022 still owned Soviet-made MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets “donated” them to Ukraine so that according to the official narrative, the “brave Ukrainians could continue their struggle to defend democracy against the savage Russian hordes of dictator Putin”.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania transferred all their MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets to Ukraine on the condition that the US would provide them with new F-35, new F-16 and upgraded second-hand F-16 fighter jets. Poland also acquired new Korean KAI T-50 fighters. Croatia would receive new French Rafale fighters, and Albania and North Macedonia transferred their Soviet-made Mil-Mi combat helicopters to Ukraine in return for new Black Hawks and Eurocopter military helicopters paid by the US taxpayers too.

Most Western NATO Allies with older F-16 fleets, transferred them to Ukraine after an upgrade, on the condition that they would receive new F-35 fighter jets partly paid also by the US taxpayers. Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands gladly renovated their own Air Force combat fleets this way.

France didn’t want to miss its part of this highly profitable business, so it has just announced in 2024 that it will “provide” Ukraine with an undisclosed number of French-made Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets.

Sweden is still trying to sell Kiev some of its home-made Saab Gripen fighters, and just recently, Argentina joined this surrealist exercise to announce that in cooperation with France and the UK, it shall “transfer” to Ukraine its fleet of 5 French-made Super Etendard fighter jets. They will surely soon be replaced by newer F-16 or Rafale fighters for Buenos Aires, partly paid for by the US taxpayer again.

It’s worth mentioning, one more time, that this is nothing but a money-making circus the likes of which the world has never seen before. A fascinating scheme profiting the military industrial complex and our global political elites at the expense of the US taxpayers, right in front of our eyes, while nobody wants to see or says anything for fear of being called a pro-Putin traitor.

Ironically soon, the Ukrainian Air Force will have far more fighter jets than trained pilots to fly them. And that’s without mentioning the fact that training combat pilots in the use of entirely new fighter planes and new weapons systems takes years. Let alone the fact that the Ukrainians would have to learn to fly the F-16, the Mirage 2000-5 and the Super Etendard simultaneously, while still operating Soviet-made MiG and Sukhoi jets. Add to that the ammo, spare parts and weapons supply chain challenges, and the issue becomes ridiculous, all while pretending to be fighting an aerial war against a much stronger and coherent opponent. This is nothing but a joke. A very expensive one for us, in which nobody is asking for our opinion or authorization.

The same is happening on the battleground with the tanks. In 2022, Ukraine had one of the largest Army tank fleets in Europe, with plenty of Soviet-made tanks of different models. Then the Western military complex, supported by our crooked politicians, decided to have the Eastern European NATO members “transferring” to Ukraine their Soviet-made tanks so that they could be replaced with new US, Korean, French and German tanks. The US taxpayer would cover most part of the bill yet again.

The Ukrainians received old Soviet tanks from everyone and their mother in this amazing scheme: Soviet-made tanks arrived in Kiev from Morocco, Poland, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania. Yep, all these countries did in return get their new toys paid by us.

Newly acquired Korean Black Panther tanks of the Polish Army arrive in Poland in 2023. (Photo Bloomberg/Getty). These tanks replaced the old Soviet, Polish and German ones used by Poland until 2023 that were transferred to Ukraine.

The Western European NATO Allies all decided to buy new tanks too. Yes, the same countries that just 7 years ago laughed hysterically at US President Donald Trump when he told them that strengthening their military capabilities was the best way to prevent war in Europe. They are all since 2022 buying new military toys like crazy as well, partly paid by us too.

The Ukrainians have already received old German Leopard tanks (fully refurbished, of course) from Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Portugal and Canada.

They are getting also scores of Polish PT-91 tanks, Challenger 2 tanks made in the UK and of course, our US-made M1 Abrams. It won’t be long before the French sell their Leclerc tanks to Ukraine too. Where did the Ukrainians get all the cash to pay for this? Don’t look at Kiev, better look at DC. The most skilled pickpockets are all there.

Learning to operate and to use new tank systems in combat takes years. Imagine doing it with all these different models at the same time. Think about training, spare parts and ammo supply challenges. This is all a massive joke. A very profiting one too, and yes, it is our taxpayers’ dollars that are paying for all this, instead of renewing the much-needed civilian and military infrastructure in the US. Don’t we have plenty of needs to attend to at home? Why aren’t they the number one priority for our elected representatives in the political establishment?

The same is happening with navy vessels, drones, medical supplies and missile systems, uniforms and combat rations, you name it… Billions and billions of our US dollars sent to Ukraine while the needs of US citizens get put aside by the same politicians telling us fairy tales year after year, while the jihadists, the fentanyl, the human trafficking victims and the millions of illegals pour into our country expecting us to pay for this endless crazy party.

Thousands and thousands of illegals wait along the US-Mexico border in Lukeville, Arizona, in December 2023. (Photo CBS News).

What do you say? Time to wake up already? The Ukraine fiasco is nothing but a well-planned strategy to empty our purse, ruin our society, enrich our abusive politicians and secure victory for our enemies.

Do you still think this doesn’t affect you, your family and your community directly, whether in New Gloucester (Maine), East Palestine (Ohio), Wasilla (Alaska), Dededo (Guam) or Ponce (Puerto Rico)? Well, think again.

It’s time to wake up and vote accordingly in November.