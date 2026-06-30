A Republic P-47D Thunderbolt of the Mexican Expeditionary Air Force’s 201st Squadron over the Philippines during the summer of 1945. The squadron was attached to the 58th Fighter Group of the US Army Air Forces during the liberation of the Philippines and Taiwan—flying 785 sorties in 96 combat missions against the Imperial Japanese Army Air Service.

I have always loved history.

And after years deployed in post-conflict environments, I also became fluent in something many people barely notice—military equipment itself.

Uniforms,

rifles,

tanks,

fighter aircraft,

helicopters,

armored vehicles—

they quietly reveal enormous things about the countries operating them.

There are photographs that speak more clearly about national destiny than entire political speeches ever could.

Recently, I found myself looking at two extraordinary images from two very different eras of Mexican history.

The first showed a Mexican Republic P-47D Thunderbolt over Luzon in 1945:

an American-built piston-engine fighter flown by pilots of the Mexican Expeditionary Air Force’s 201st Squadron during the liberation of the Philippines.

Attached to the US Army Air Forces, the Mexican squadron flew hundreds of combat sorties against Imperial Japanese forces alongside American personnel.

It remains the only Mexican military unit ever to see overseas combat.

And honestly, that photograph radiates optimism.

Mexico in 1945 was a country experiencing economic growth, increasing stability, industrial development, and strong cooperation with the United States across military, economic, and academic fields.

The image shows far more than an aircraft.

It shows integration,

confidence,

professionalism,

and a Mexico that appeared destined for greatness.

Then I saw the second photograph:

an aging Mexican Northrop F-5 conducting an air policing mission over modern Mexican airspace.

Again—an American-built fighter wearing Mexican colors.

But this time the symbolism felt entirely different.

The Mexican Air Force still operates aging F-5 aircraft decades after their introduction while attempting to modernize a force constrained by limited investment, institutional weakness, and broader national decline.

And the contrast becomes painful.

Because Mexico is not a poor country in civilizational potential.

It possesses:

natural resources,

industry,

strategic geography,

human capital,

deep cultural identity,

and immediate proximity to the largest economy on Earth.

Yet today, cartel violence often overshadows state authority itself.

Corruption,

crime,

political dysfunction,

and ideological decay have weakened what could have become one of the strongest nations in the Western Hemisphere.

As Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele often says:

“National decline is a political choice.”

Those two aircraft quietly tell that story.

The P-47D over Luzon represents a Mexico moving upward alongside the United States during one of history’s defining moments.

The aging F-5 represents a nation that lost decades of momentum despite possessing extraordinary potential.

Military aircraft are never just machines.

They quietly reveal the condition of the civilization painting its colors upon them.

And looking at those two Mexican fighters separated by eighty years, one cannot help wondering what Mexico might already have become—and what it could still become again.

I pray God watches over our southern neighbors, inspiring them to overcome Marxism and to fulfill their God-given potential.

A Northrop F-5E/F Freedom Fighter of the Mexican Air Force in an air policing mission over Mexican airspace. The Mexican Air Force began replacing its F-5E/F Tiger IIs with a fourth-generation tactical fighter aircraft, aiming to complete a procurement program for at least 12 new combat aircraft to be operational by 2028.

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