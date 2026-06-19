Turkish authorities present the four-engine Yildirimhan missile which could hit targets in much of Europe, Asia and Africa from Turkey. The name ‘Yildirimhan’ in Turkish stands for “Thunderbolt Khan”.

At a recent defense exhibition, Turkey unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile with a reported range of 6,000 kilometers.

That immediately raises a simple question:

Who exactly is supposed to use or buy this?

Modern arms exports make sense when there is clear operational demand.

Drones? Absolutely.

Attack helicopters? Of course.

Fifth-generation fighters? Naturally.

Satellites and precision-guided munitions? Understandable.

But an intercontinental ballistic missile?

That enters an entirely different category.

Because unlike tactical systems, UAVs, or even advanced aircraft, intercontinental ballistic missiles are not normal military purchases. They are strategic weapons tied directly to deterrence doctrines, geopolitical escalation, and potentially nuclear delivery capability.

Very few countries operate them.

Even fewer export them.

Almost nobody openly buys them.

That is what makes Turkey’s announcement so interesting.

According to Turkish officials, the new Yildirimhan system is the country’s first liquid-fueled rocket missile system, capable of hypersonic-speed flight and possessing Turkey’s longest operational range to date. Ankara also emphasized that the propulsion technology and fuel production capability were developed domestically after years of research and development.

That matters. A lot.

Because Turkey has spent the last two decades building a serious defense-industrial ecosystem. Turkish drones became globally famous after conflicts in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Ukraine. Turkish systems are often cheaper than Western equivalents and easier to acquire politically.

That model works.

But ballistic missiles of this caliber are different.

A 6,000-kilometer missile is not designed to fight insurgents or patrol borders. It is designed to project strategic reach across continents. From Turkey alone, such a missile could theoretically reach much of Europe, Asia, and Africa.

So this unveiling may be less about exports and more about prestige, deterrence, and signaling.

Turkey increasingly sees itself as an autonomous strategic power balancing between East and West while expanding influence across the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

In that context, unveiling an indigenous long-range missile becomes symbolic.

It tells rivals:

Turkey is technologically advancing.

It tells allies:

Turkey can sustain its growing strategic independence.

And it tells domestic audiences:

Turkey is becoming a major military power in its own right.

Whether Ankara ultimately intends to export such systems or primarily use them for strategic signaling remains unclear.

But one thing is obvious already:

The most important aspect of this announcement may not be the missile itself—

but the message Islamist President Erdogan wanted the world to hear.

What do you think?

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