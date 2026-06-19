ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
11h

Well since you asked me what I thought. Since Iran is no longer the bully in the neighborhood that means Turkey moved up the ladder. I don't trust any Islamic republic as far as I can throw a Ford F150

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Didi Gift's avatar
Didi Gift
5h

Wow!

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