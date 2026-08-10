ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
17h

i find it difficult to equate NATO with the new Muslim security pact.

Yes they are sovereign nations, just as the Nato countries are, but there is an overarching "religious" affinity among the Ummah, and a common language, Arabic, than the secular and more diverse NATO countries, which can be seen in the apparent unraveling of the EU.

Islam is driven by a world domination gene in its perverse DNA and Turkey has already infiltrated and often undermined NATO and I fear will act as a double agent - the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

In Afghanistan there were only 2 ingress points at Torkham and Chaman and Pakistan used that as leverage for extortion, requiring us to open a more dangerous northern ingress through "the Stans" to supply the troops. Pakistan is no friend is is nuclear capable.

Trump has allowed Turkey and Saudi Arabia to dictate terms in the prosecution of the Iran operation.

Turkey would not "allow" the US to arm the Iranian Kurds to take the fight on the ground to the IRGC and Saudi has dictated when to have worthless "casefires" to allow Iran to rearm and dig in deeper.

There are no allies in the Muslim world- they hate us and are invading and outbreeding us within our own borders- and democrats are facilitating the replacement.

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Tim's avatar
Tim
8h

It’s more likely that Iran attacks those countries than anyone else it appears to me.

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