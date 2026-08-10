Turkish President Erdogan shakes hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on after signing their joint defense agreement in Mecca.

“El-Sayed is a terrorist sympathizer and an America-hating Socialist. His refusal to distance himself from Hamas-hugging radicals like Hasan Piker reaffirms his true allegiance is to terrorist groups, not America,” RNC National Spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre told Fox News Digital on August 9th, 2026.

Something historic happened in Mecca on August 7th, 2026.

Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a joint defense agreement committing their countries to consider an armed attack against one as an attack against all.

Sound familiar?

It should.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan himself described the arrangement as technically identical to NATO’s Article 5.

A ministerial committee will be established.

So will a general secretariat headquartered in Saudi Arabia.

Egypt may eventually join this new Muslim NATO.

President Erdogan insists the agreement threatens nobody and “complements” its NATO membership.

Perhaps… though not plausible.

Alliances cannot be understood by reading treaties alone.

You must also look at what their members are doing.

Three days before the Mecca agreement, Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin met Khalil al-Hayya, the new head of Hamas’s political bureau, and his delegation in Istanbul.

Hamas is a US-designated terrorist organization—despite many Democrats supporting it in 2026.

Yet Turkey—a NATO ally protected by American soldiers under the same collective-defense principle it is now replicating elsewhere—continues dealing directly with these terrorists.

Then came Pakistan.

Its Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly described Israel as an “illegitimate state,” called it a threat to the entire Muslim world and advocated Muslim unity against it, all while the new Muslim NATO agreement was being signed.

Think about where this leaves us, the United States of America.

Israel is our closest ally in the Middle East—our only true ally perhaps.

This very year, American and Israeli forces fought side by side against the Ayatollahs’ Iran.

Now Turkey—an actual NATO member—has entered an Article 5-style arrangement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia while maintaining relations with terrorist group Hamas.

This isn’t only about Israel.

That would already be serious enough.

Many of the radical forces being accommodated in this emerging environment are hostile not merely to Israel.

They are hostile to America too.

They oppose American power.

American influence.

The American presence in the Middle East.

And the Western alliance system that has shaped the region for generations.

Saudi Arabia deserves an important distinction here.

Mohammed bin Salman has not adopted Pakistan’s rhetoric, and the agreement itself does not identify Israel—or any other country—as an enemy.

But Riyadh has nevertheless entered a collective-defense structure with governments taking positions Americans cannot simply ignore.

Every sovereign country has that right.

Turkey does.

Pakistan does.

Saudi Arabia does.

Qatar does.

And so do we—the USA.

President Trump and his administration must finally ask whether countries moving strategically toward forces hostile to America’s interests can indefinitely retain the privileges of being considered American allies.

The question is becoming even more urgent because these ideological battles are appearing inside America itself.

During the 2026 Midterms, Democrat candidates whose associations with radical anti-Israel voices have generated controversy are seeking American political power.

That may not make every Muslim candidate radical.

And criticism of Israel isn’t necessarily support for terrorist group Hamas either.

But every candidate seeking public office in America should be able to answer one question without hesitation:

DO YOU UNEQUIVOCALLY REJECT HAMAS AND EVERY OTHER TERRORIST ORGANIZATION COMMITTED TO MURDERING AMERICANS AND ISRAELIS?

There should be nothing difficult about the answer.

America has enemies.

Israel has enemies.

Increasingly, most are the same enemies.

An American ally cannot reasonably expect American protection while empowering forces seeking the destruction of another American ally.

Nor should Americans ignore those ideological currents when they appear at home.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are sovereign nations.

They have every right to choose their friends.

So does America.

It is definitely time we reevaluate everything and decide who our true friends are.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (third from the right) meets with a Hamas delegation headed by Halil el-Hayya in Ankara, in March 2026. Fidan’s regular meetings with terrorist group Hamas’ leaders are publicly advertised on the website of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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