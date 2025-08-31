I followed Tucker for the last 7 years, until he started changing in late 2024, as far as I noticed. His transformation was complete by March 2025, having embraced a clear antisemitic stance he tried to hide behind his “America First” alleged standing.

I am myself a proud Trump voter, a MAGA Republican and an “America First” thinker. I just seem to have a very different view of our country than the raging antisemites do have. I believe and defend that our culture is Judeo-Christian, and as such antisemitism is simply impossible to comprehend or accept, since the very origin of my Christianism is Judaism. And it is because of this that I cannot see Israel as any other foreign country on the world stage, as -let’s say- Uganda, Croatia, Chile or Thailand. Israel, the homeland of the Jewish people, is also the cradle of Christianism, surrounded by all Arab Muslim neighbors traditionally committed to exterminate it.

Defending Israel is part of my understanding of protecting my own Judeo-Christian culture, which in turn is the essence of America too, as crafted by our Founding Fathers. By supporting an integral part of the West and an essential part of our Judeo-Christian culture as Israel is, we are defending the West, America and our own cultural integrity, without which we are nothing, just another society like most in Europe, counting its last hours before its own expiration date is due.

Did Tucker sign some kind of fascinating contract with Qatar in late 2024 or early 2025? I don’t know for sure, but it would explain his sudden embrace of antisemitism, hence why many call him Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ now.

Until recently, Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ still defended that he was in the business of news reporting. He can’t do that anymore. He has firmly joined the ranks of the propagandists. Let me explain myself.

On August 28th, 2025, just the day after another evil Leftist lunatic attacked a Catholic temple in Minnesota -killing, injuring and traumatizing America again- , the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) released his daily ‘TCN Morning Note’ with the highlighted news of the day before, under the main headline of “What Do We Know About the Minnesota Shooter?” In it, Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ included a paragraph that read as follows":

Christian Children Slaughtered in Church Shooting

This year has been filled with gruesome stories about the killing of children. Minnesota became home to the latest on Wednesday.



A shooter opened fire through the windows of a Minneapolis church yesterday morning, whizzing dozens of bullets toward Catholic students and other worshippers as they prayed during a celebratory back-to-school Mass. The ruthless assault claimed the lives of two victims, ages eight and 10, and injured nearly two dozen others. Police say the culprit used three legal weapons and took his own life upon ending the attack.



"These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends, they should be playing on the playground,” the city’s mayor said. “This kind of act of evil should never happen, and it happens far too often,” he added.



Annunciation Catholic School’s website says its teachers “focus on Christian values and civic-mindedness.” Stories of children shielding their friends during the mayhem surfaced nearly immediately after its conclusion.



Donald Trump ordered government buildings to fly flags at half-staff until Sunday.

One can manipulate the public by adding content to the news, or by excluding essential content from the news reported. Here, Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ omitted all the important information showing that the evil Leftist lunatic shooter was also a raging antisemite, like most leaders in the West now, in the mainstream media and in the key international organizations. Like Tucker and his network too…

It is simply impossible to report about this piece of news and unintentionally omit every reference to the raging antisemitism of the perpetrator, or the repeated mentions to Israel on the shooter’s manifesto and weapons.

Yes, we cannot complain about Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ and his TCN alone. The whole mainstream media contorted itself to avoid mentioning that the evil Leftist lunatic shooter was as antisemitic as Hamas, Zohran Mamdani, the DNC, Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ and his alleged masters in Qatar.

Be it as it may, Tucker ‘Qatarlson’ cannot say with a straight face anymore that he is in the news business. He is now clearly in the propaganda business, pretending to run a news outlet of some sort, but clearly lying to the public trying to make his obvious anti-Israel bias pass as normal reporting when it’s not.

After his August 28th reporting, his antisemitism cannot be hidden, unnoticed or unseen any longer. What a sad development for such an interesting news career, of such notable contribution at the start of the MAGA project.

Tucker may attempt to be born again from his own ashes soon. I hope that in a way, he will manage that after rejecting the evil of the antisemitism that has grabbed his brains recently, apparently, and half of the world too.

America in 2025 needs serious news reporters, analysts and thinkers. We don’t need any more propagandists, manipulators and liars. The truth is the only possible basis of freedom, and antisemitism isn’t compatible with it.

Am Yisrael Chai.