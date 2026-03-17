We’ve said it before: America is finally confronting directly the regime we’ve been fighting in a proxy war for decades.

Since the Iranian Revolution in 1979, we have suffered repeated attacks from Iran and its regional proxies. US soldiers, diplomats, and civilians have been targeted across the Middle East and beyond for half a century.

Under President Trump, the United States is now applying kinetic pressure on the military and rulers of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The lesson is straightforward: rogue regimes behave aggressively only as long as they believe no one will seriously challenge them. Hence the Trumpian policy of FAFO!

And yet, something remarkable is happening back home.

While the United States confronts one of its longest-running adversaries abroad, many Americans are passionately debating something entirely different: churros at Costco.

The retailer recently brought the dessert back—but not in its original form. Instead of the full-size pastry discontinued in 2024, the new menu features mini churro bites inside a sundae. Some customers have reacted with outrage, calling the change a “slap in the face.”

Think about that for a moment.

A country capable of projecting enormous military power across the globe can also remain blissfully focused on dessert choices at the food court.

In a strange way, it may be the ultimate sign of American normalcy: even during moments of geopolitical tension, everyday life goes on.

At the same time, relevant videos have resurfaced of President Obama explaining the decision to return billions of dollars to Iran during nuclear negotiations a decade ago.

Democrats argued it would encourage moderation and improve the lives of ordinary Iranians. Republicans warned that the regime would use the resources to strengthen its negative regional influence.

Two presidents. Two very different strategies for dealing with the same regime.

History has a way of deciding which approach works—and which one doesn’t.

Reality is stubborn.

In the words of President John Adams: “Facts are stubborn things.”

Amen.

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