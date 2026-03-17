ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
14h

I am so proud to have voted for President Trump 3 times. Finally a good leader of the USA 🇺🇸 and the man who brought us the Abraham Accords. Foreign Local we are indeed blessed to have President Trump.

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6 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

Great post buddy but I think we've been fighting these fuckers for a while. I believe that our first deployment overseas was there to stop them from enslaving our people under Thomas Jefferson i think.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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