ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
3h

Trump realizes the importance of choke points and strategic geography.

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Hansen1's avatar
Hansen1
2h

Interesting concept, there’s literally dozens of similar “opportunities” throughout the Adriatic area, even a few with the abandoned military infrastructure vibe too(Croatia.) Sazan has no current functioning infrastructure, i.e. power and water, and it would take years, if not decades to develop. Regardless, geography is fascinating.

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