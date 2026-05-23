ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Frédérique's avatar
Frédérique
10h

I think it’s difficult for people to understand the root differences between an Authoritarian government & one that believes in Pluralism. Neither is perfect but how they govern is diametrically opposed to each other & for me one is more deceptive than the other whilst trying to obtain power

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Dave's avatar
Dave
31m

There is so much corruption and it's going to be to much for Trump to fix before he's done. I hope Rubio or Vance gets in and finishes where Trump left off.

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