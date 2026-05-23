NYC 2009. Socialist Spanish PM Zapatero poses with the Obamas together with his wife and two daughters, who have also been accused of being part of the criminal organization allegedly created by the former Socialist Spanish Premier.

Back in 2009, PM Zapatero reportedly got furious when his underaged daughters were shown in Spanish mainstream media publications at the time. He had pushed legislation allowing underage girls to have an abortion paid by the Spanish state without the need to even inform the parents of the minors. How is that for Socialist political consistency?

For years, critics of former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero accused him of operating in the shadows of international business, influence networks, and ideological alliances stretching far beyond Spain itself.

He served as “international mediator” for Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, as mentioned here before when talking about the recent Anti-Trump Summit in Barcelona.

Now, according to a major judicial development in Madrid, those accusations may finally be colliding directly with the Spanish justice system.

Spain’s National Court has reportedly summoned Zapatero as a formal suspect in the investigation surrounding the controversial public rescue of airline Plus Ultra. The investigating Judge allegedly attributes possible crimes including influence peddling, criminal organization, and document falsification, while placing the former Socialist leader “at the top of the structure” under investigation, aided by his daughters, among others.

The allegations are explosive.

According to the judicial findings cited in Spanish media, intercepted communications repeatedly referenced Zapatero as the figure capable of unlocking the €53 million state bailout for the airline during the COVID-era economic crisis. The investigation also reportedly points toward international business dealings involving Venezuela, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

Even more politically damaging are claims involving financial transfers allegedly linked to companies connected to Zapatero and members of his family.

Because Zapatero was never merely another European politician. In many ways, he pioneered in Spain the same ideological model later embraced by large sectors of the American Left during the Obama years:

open-border idealism,

aggressive social engineering,

institutional politicization,

historical revisionism,

and progressive cultural radicalism… yes, aided by actor Javier Bardem and hundreds other Communist activists.

Ironically, Zapatero’s daughters—who once appeared in an infamous official photograph with the Obamas during a New York visit—now reportedly appear linked through their company Whathefav SL to one of the central financial structures examined by investigators.

Whathefav SL—a funny play of words reminding the WTF initialism, while allegedly helping to steal public funds with their Daddy.

They aren’t laughing anymore now, that’s for sure.

For years, the Spanish Socialist elite projected an image of moral superiority and cosmopolitan sophistication, as though politics itself were little more than performance and branding.

Sounds familiar?

Now, according to investigators, the situation may have been far darker underneath.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez—Zapatero’s apprentice—has publicly defended Zapatero’s innocence. Sanchez himself governs while members of his political circle, close collaborators, have been already imprisoned and even his wife and brother face investigations or legal scrutiny.

That is why this case matters politically.

Not simply because of alleged financial corruption, but because it strikes at the credibility of an entire ideological structure that spent years accusing critics of extremism

—while presenting itself as ethically superior and historically enlightened.

The title of this article is not rhetorical flourish either.

Spanish judicial investigators reportedly received assistance from the US Department of Homeland Security. According to reports, US authorities helped extract and provide relevant information from a key phone tied to the investigation.

That detail carries enormous symbolic weight.

Because for years large sectors of the European Left portrayed President Trump and American conservatives as existential threats to democracy itself.

Yet now, under the Trump-Vance administration, US federal investigative cooperation may indirectly help expose one of the most influential Socialist political networks in Europe.

And many Spaniards are already asking the obvious question:

If Zapatero is finally being cornered, how long before Sanchez faces similar scrutiny himself?

PM Sanchez invited several radical US political figures to the anti-Trump Summit in Barcelona, back in April. There, beside former PM Zapatero—who acted as the catalyst for global progressivism—Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ridiculed President Trump once more, calling him 'feeble-minded' and 'fascist.'

Well, what do you know?

It seems it’s President Trump having the last laugh—again.

I love it.

Master and apprentice: Zapatero (left) and Sanchez. The Spanish Obamas. The damage they have done to Spain, the EU and Latin America will be studied for decades to come. Remember this when you hear in the future that PM Sanchez has been indicted too…

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