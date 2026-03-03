For decades, the United States has underwritten the security architecture of Europe through NATO. That umbrella reduced the urgency for many European capitals to sustain high defense spending, heavy industrial capacity, or expeditionary readiness. The result was a subsidy — not only in cash, but in risk assumption.

During that same period, several major allies criticized US interventions, restricted operational access, or emphasized procedural multilateralism at moments when Washington was carrying the escalation burden. That pattern creates a dangerously unsustainable credibility gap.

Alliances are not theological commitments; they are risk-sharing arrangements. When risk distribution becomes persistently asymmetric, recalibration must follow.

Host nations that enjoy the privilege of hosting forward-deployed US forces, benefit from deterrence, intelligence integration, local investment, and elevated geopolitical status. Those benefits are real. But forward posture is justified by operational utility alone. If access becomes politically constrained when needed most, the strategic logic to maintain those US bases there weakens dramatically.

The question is not whether allies may disagree. Of course they can. The question is whether the US should continue to structure its global posture around countries that do not consistently provide reciprocal flexibility and strategic support.

Certain so-called “allies” have denied us now permission to use key bases on their soil for strikes on Iran, calling for de-escalation and adherence to international law.



Let me be clear: any ally denying us any support we request in our hour of need should automatically be discounted as an ally.



Nothing should be the same after 2026. All the countries who have been taking our military aid for granted -while doing very little to support our needs in return- should see a change in attitude which they should definitely regret in the future. These countries (Turkey, France, Spain, Germany, the UK, Slovenia… and many others) are definitely not our allies, in my view. They have been benefitting from our relationship for as much as they could, while doing very little towards us in return.

NATO, one of the absolutely most important institutional pillars of the Western World since the end of WWII, has been eroded and ultimately hijacked by the Socialist-Globalist enemies of the West, to the point that the most strategic move for the Trump-Vance administration now is to exit the organization in order to safeguard the national interests of the United States in 2026.

Signing new bilateral defense agreements with serious like-minded nations alone is the only logical way ahead, focusing on the defense of our mutual security and political interests, cutting waste-spending and developing coherent partnerships. Less is definitely more in this context. Turning NATO into an ever-expanding mini-UN made no sense whatsoever. Let those “allies” who tried to teach us a lesson in March 2026 regarding international law and diplomacy, pay their own defense bills in full from now on while facing the GDP impact of losing our strategic bases on their soil.



It is definitely time to start the post-conflict calculations, the relocation of American bases overseas, the rearrangement of investments and partnerships. The time to play games is over. NATO is done.

How do you like them apples?