A Maine family of patriots: Gary Foster (left) with his mother Ruth and father Clifton, after they were honored in their home town of Gray, Maine, in 2024.

Exemplary patriot and friend Gary Foster of Gray (Maine) wrote a letter a few days ago. He sent it to the Governor of his State, Democrat Janet Mills, the President of the Maine Senate, Democrat Matthea Daughtry, and the Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, Democrat Ryan Fecteau.

I have the pleasure to reproduce it here for you all to read:

The censure of Representative Laurel Libby is yet another example in a lengthy list of abuses of the people of Maine by the Governor and the Democrat led House and Senate.

It began when the Governor exploited the SARS-Cov-2 hysteria for personal and political power, usurping legislative authority with a total disregard for the people of Maine. We all witnessed the hundreds of small businesses she destroyed while protecting large corporations that offered the similar goods and services. We witnessed the thousands in healthcare and public safety services who were terminated because they refused to submit to experimental gene therapy; the debilitating side effects of which are now becoming evident.

We have seen you legalize the killing of innocent lives when you enacted LD 1619, ignoring the people who opposed this by a ten to one margin. And by the way, I was there when the Chair of the Judiciary Committee attempted to silence opposition by limiting testimony. We have seen you continually ignore child abuse within your Department of Health and Human Services (which by the way, outside the walls of your sheltered kingdom has become known as the department of hell and human sacrifice). We have seen you declare Maine a sanctuary state for child genital mutilation. We have seen you endorse and promote child pornography and drag shows, while silencing parents attempting to protect their children from these heinous acts. And we have seen you promote your war on women and girls, while attempting to silence any voices opposed to this injustice.

You may think you have silenced the honorable Representative Libby and her constituents by this dishonorable act, but you will not silence the people of Maine. The entire country and even the world now knows of your depravity. And we will continue to advocate for all who you are attempting to reduce to your personal playthings, while exposing your crimes against humanity.

Maine Republican Representative Laurel Libby stands for censure in front of Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, in a photo that will not age well for him. Mark my words…

Read Representative Libby on Substack’s The Free Press:

“I Was Elected to Fight For Women and Girls. Maine Democrats Censured Me for Doing Just That.”