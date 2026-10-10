ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Oct 10

They were natural beauties. Before silicone injections and implants.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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Thorsmama1950
Oct 10

You are right Foreign Local. The Stars of today are not like the stars of yesteryear. I always loved Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn. It was not just their beauty but their elegance that I admired. And by no stretch of the imagination, am I elegant. I just saw something that was very natural to them and something I aspired to when I was young. Of course, you come into your own, in your own way.

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