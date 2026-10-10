I spent the last three days in August dog-sitting Tillie, the Yorkie belonging to my dear friends Ravi and Lynn.

I’m not exactly the pet-loving type.

But those three days with Tillie were a delight. Heavy petting included—night and day—let me tell you.

On the last day of our brief romance, Lynn told me:

“She’s going to miss you.”

I replied:

“She’s too cool to miss me. Tillie is Ava Gardner in dog.”

Lynn laughed.

And I started thinking about Ava Gardner, one of my favorite actresses since childhood.

How many young Americans today even know who she was?

Ava Gardner was famously advertised as “The World’s Most Beautiful Animal.” Today, that description would probably cause some kind of controversy. In 1954, promoting the movie The Barefoot Contessa, it captured something audiences immediately understood.

Ava Gardner was breathtakingly beautiful. But there was something beyond beauty: physical power, sensuality, independence and an almost untamed quality. She didn’t merely appear on a screen. She commanded it.

And her story was extraordinarily American.

Ava Lavinia Gardner was born on Christmas Eve 1922 in rural North Carolina, the youngest of seven children. A photograph displayed in her brother-in-law’s New York studio helped lead this Southern farm girl to MGM and Hollywood.

Then came movies like The Killers, Mogambo, The Barefoot Contessa, On the Beach and The Night of the Iguana.

And what a life beyond the screen.

Mickey Rooney.

Artie Shaw.

Frank Sinatra.

Spanish bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguin.

Hemingway.

Flamenco.

Spain.

Gardner left Hollywood for Madrid in the 1950s and lived in Spain for more than a decade, embracing a country and culture that suited her temperament remarkably well. She later moved to London, where she lived until her death in 1990.

After Hollywood, fame, marriages, Sinatra, Spain and London, she went home one final time.

She was buried beside her family in Smithfield, North Carolina.

They don’t make them like that anymore.

Perhaps every generation says that about the one before it. But I think there is something more happening today.

Every generation creates celebrities.

Very few create stars.

The distinction matters. Celebrity can be manufactured by publicity, social media, reality television and algorithms.

Stardom requires something else—presence, mystery, charisma and the sense that the person before you is somehow larger than ordinary life.

Ava Gardner definitely had all of it.

I will forever remember her in the summer of 1900 in Pekin.

I fear young Americans are forgetting the real stars of our own American culture.

They shouldn’t.

And sometimes all it takes to remember one is spending three days with a tiny Yorkshire Terrier who is far too cool to miss you.

Ava Gardner (1922-1990)—photo: Getty Images.

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