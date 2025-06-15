ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Hadden's avatar
Barbara Hadden
6d

This present darkness. Taking God out of the classroom and the list goes on. The most important thing is to know Jesus as your Lord and Savior. Trust Him. He never sleeps nor slumbers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal
George Cervenka's avatar
George Cervenka
5d

One cannot defeat one form of mysticism (Islam), with another form of mysticism (Christianity).

There is but one antidote to today’s irrationalism, that is the morality of rational egoism, the moral code of Ayn Rand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture