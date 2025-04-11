“The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.” - US President Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865).

At first glance, the sign is elegant, welcoming, heartwarming, even inspiring…

Inside the hall, further on, inside the large showcase with old trophies, there’s a memorial plaque commemorating a graduate from MSAD 15 who was killed by the Islamist terrorists who attacked our country on 9/11.

US Navy Commander Robert A. Schlegel. He was routinely commemorated two decades ago, when America was still America. To tell you the truth, I am not sure most of the students at MSAD 15 in Gray-New Gloucester (Maine) today would know much about him, 9/11, and its implications…

A few steps forward, there’s a pleasant image: the logo of the MSAD 15 PATRIOTS encouraging the Gray-New Gloucester High School students to engage in the Patriot Pride.

Sounds good, right? I firmly believe though that most students in MSAD 15 today have no idea that the guy on the horse is no other than Paul Revere (1735-1818). Who he was, why his “patriot ride” was such an epic moment for our Nation, and how that must connect with the students’ lives today is something that isn’t venerated anymore nowadays.

The elements are all there, don’t get me wrong, but they are not anymore at the core and center of the lives of our youth. At the core and center of America’s life…

The situation gets sadly even clearer a few steps further on, at the high school auditorium, where flags from the whole world are displayed…

Yes, I know, it’s a bit confusing to have flags from other nations mixed with the flags of some US territories and the flags of other countries’ regions… No, don’t look for the US flag. Tellingly it is not displayed there at all. And yes, you noticed it right: the main flag, the one displayed in utter supremacy, over all the others, is the UN flag!

Yes, it is clearly a violation of US law, the one that says that when flags are displayed on US soil, our flag, Old Glory, must be given preponderance over any other. But it is also imbuing our youth with a very clear message, a globalist one that says the UN is the supreme sovereign of our world. If that is not heartbreaking to you at this point in history, I don’t know what is.

And as you get out of the auditorium, right in front of you, for our children to see, is another very clear message…

A “Happy Ramadan” sign in Arabic language (“Ramadan Mubarak”) (spelt in Latin characters), with a shining half crescent, and the Black Stone, or al-Hajar al-Aswad, the most sacred relic in Islam, located in the eastern corner of the Kaaba, a cube-shaped structure in the heart of the Grand Mosque in Mecca (Saudi Arabia).

And now again read the prophetic words of our 16th President, the ever-wise Abraham Lincoln: “the philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”

This is not happening only in Gray-New Gloucester, in Maine… you can be sure it is happening all over our 50 states and in all our territories. All over our beloved United States of America.

The strategy our enemies (both foreign and domestic) set into motion more than 40 years ago got us to where we are now. Yes, I know, it’s a scary, repugnant reality when compared with our better days in the past century.

Today, our society spends more in education than ever before in the history of our Nation. But our children are far less knowledgeable than ever before, and definitely less patriotic than ever before. No, diversity isn’t our strength. You can be 100% sure of that.

Yes, our Nation deserves that we work like never before to dismantle this anti-American reality, so that we can give meaning to the efforts of our past generations, those who built this country. So that we can lend our children a better America, under our stars and stripes, not under the globalist UN flag…

What say you? Time to finally wake the fuck up? There’s not really much more time we can waste. Our enemies (both foreign and domestic) are surely working intensively night and day, while so many in the US have been asleep at the will for so damn long.