I recently visited the Maine Historical Society and was struck by something troubling. As part of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of our independence, they’ve launched educational materials built around a handful of historical “characters.”

At first glance, it seems engaging. But look closer—and the narrative becomes clear.

In one of the exhibition displays describing the Colonialist foundation of early American development, the Society frames colonial prosperity primarily as the result of dispossession of Native Americans and exploitation of African slaves. That is not history—it is reduction.

Of course, those elements existed. But to present them as the defining basis of American development is to distort reality. It ignores the immense effort, risk, and ingenuity required to conquer, settle, and develop an untamed land, build industries, cultivate crops, and establish functioning communities in a hostile environment—all while maintaining transatlantic ties with Britain in a time of global conflict that directly shaped the fate of the colonies.

Every civilization in history expanded, fought, and contested territory. To isolate America as uniquely illegitimate is not historical analysis—it is ideological framing.

And that is the real issue.

When institutions tasked with preserving history begin to reinterpret it through a narrow lens, they don’t just describe the past—they reshape how future generations understand their country.

History should inform, not indoctrinate. It should provide context, not conclusions.

Because when our Nation is taught to see its origins as inherently unjust, it becomes easier to question its legitimacy altogether.

That is not education. That is narrative control.

And that is not the way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Nation’s founding.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

Thirteen Star and Stripe maritime flag, circa 1779, displayed at the MHS exhibition. Cut and stitched by hand, this flag likely flew on the USS Confederacy during the American Revolution. An original copy of the Declaration of Independence printed in 1776 to distribute to the American public is also exhibited there.

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