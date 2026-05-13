Guardia Civil personnel and relatives carry the Spanish flag-wrapped coffins of the last two fallen Guardia Civil officers killed by the narco-terrorists that have better equipment than them. This has happened too many times already and it is a shame on the Spanish government.

I served years ago in international missions in post-conflict scenarios alongside police officers from many countries, including members of Spain’s Guardia Civil.

The Guardia Civil is not just another police agency.

It is a hybrid institution—military in structure, but deeply tied to civilian law enforcement and public service, following the Gendarmerie model.

They patrol rural Spain much like our Sheriff departments do in America.

They fight terrorism, drug and human trafficking.

They protect borders, ports and airports, forests, coasts and public buildings.

They deploy abroad alongside military contingents.

And historically, they have earned enormous respect from the Spanish people.

But respect alone does not stop brutal narco-terrorists.

Equipment does.

Political will does.

Government support does.

For years, Spain’s Socialist-Communist coalition government has been accused of leaving Guardia Civil officers under-equipped while the drug mafias operating from Morocco into southern Spain grew richer, faster, and more heavily armed.

The result has been deadly, in a dynamic that reminds us of our fight here against the Latin American drug cartels.

Recently, two more Guardia Civil officers were killed during a maritime counter-narcotics operation in southern Spain.

And what did a senior government figure and other Leftist parliamentarians call it?

A “work accident.”

No.

It was not a work accident.

Those officers died confronting organized narco-terrorist networks.

They died defending their country.

Calling such deaths “work accidents” is what happens when political leadership loses the moral clarity to recognize that organized drug cartels are not merely criminal enterprises anymore.

They are heavily armed transnational organizations using sophisticated equipment, intimidation, violence, corruption, and territorial control.

Here in the United States, the Trump-Vance administration has taken a very different approach, using kinetic force against cartel maritime trafficking operations and treating major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Critics denounce those measures constantly—unsurprisingly.

But those critics forget something fundamental:

Governments have a duty not only to protect the public—

but also the Law Enforcement officers sent to confront violent criminal organizations on society’s behalf.

A nation that sends officers into battle without proper support is failing twice:

Failing its citizens.

And failing those willing to risk their lives defending them.

Because these officers are not dying in “accidents.”

They are casualties in a war many politicians still refuse to name.

A war that has killed far too many innocents, while fueling far too much corruption.

I thank President Trump and Secretary Hegseth for their strategic approach.

It’s definitely time to fight fire with fire.

Spanish, US and Canadian military attaches gather at an institutional event in Mali in 2024. The Spanish officer to the left is a Guardia Civil Captain, wearing their traditional uniform hat called “tricornio”.

From these lines I transmit my most heartfelt condolences to the Spanish people and Guardia Civil with the recognition for their service, both at home and abroad. It’s a shame when politicians don’t allow our Law Enforcement agencies to do their job and when they do not equip them accordingly, as happened under DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during the illegitimate Biden-Harris administration.

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