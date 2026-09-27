In 2019, President Trump did something his critics found irresistible.

He created the United States Space Force.

The jokes came immediately.

Trump was ridiculous.

Trump was a megalomaniac.

Why did America need another branch of the Armed Forces?

Was he imagining Star Wars?

But Orange Man had recognized something increasingly obvious—space was becoming a distinct strategic domain, essential not only for exploration but for communications, navigation, intelligence, commerce and national defense.

So America did something characteristically American.

It built something new.

The Space Force became the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces on December 20th, 2019—the first new military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947.

Other Western countries largely took a more bureaucratic approach.

France renamed its Air Force the French Air and Space Force.

Spain eventually did essentially the same, turning its Air Force into the Air and Space Force.

Add “Space” to the name.

Problem solved—or is it?

Seven years later, the American approach looks considerably less ridiculous.

On August 28th, 2026, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, President Trump signed an executive order beginning the creation of the United States Space Academy.

Think West Point.

But for space.

The proposed academy would educate the astronauts, scientists, engineers, technicians, operators, civil servants and warfighters America will need as human activity beyond Earth expands.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will chair a presidential commission that has 120 days to determine how the academy should work: its curriculum, governance, admissions standards, service obligations, permanent location and what legislation Congress will need to pass.

Graduates could eventually serve NASA, the Space Force and other parts of America’s rapidly expanding space infrastructure.

This is bigger than another university.

Countries reveal what they believe about the future by the institutions they build to turn their ambitions into reality.

West Point was founded in 1802 because the young United States understood that it needed professionally educated military officers.

The Naval Academy followed—in Annapolis.

Then the Air Force Academy—in Colorado Springs.

Now America is beginning to prepare an institution for another frontier.

Space.

President Trump was a pioneer in understanding in 2019 that putting space underneath somebody else’s organizational chart was no longer enough.

Seven years later, America isn’t merely maintaining a Space Force.

It is preparing the generations who shall lead it.

They laughed at the Space Force.

Perhaps they should have been taking notes.

You know what’s next in France and Spain—right?

Air Force and Space Academy.

The joke is on them.

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