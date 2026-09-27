ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
Sep 27

it doesn't matter what is was called or what its mission was to be, it was an idea proposed by Trump and the visceral, knee jerk reaction of the existing democrat party haters and their RINO fellow travelers, is to destroy the idea just as they are trying to destroy him and perpetuate their unipaty gravy train on or dime.

the current political system in America is beyond broken and beyond repair, as we have allowed the worst of us to lead and not the best of us.

Trump is both a perfect and an imperfect instrument to bring change.

He is perfect because he is a bull in a china shop and understands the degree of degradation that has befallen America and just lumbers forward no matter haw many slings and arrows are hurled at him by the corrupt, embedded political system.

He is imperfect because as an individual he is very flawed, as are we all, and has a unique expertise in pissing both sides off and an easy target for enemies to influence the truly stupid among us.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
Sep 27

The man has such insight and the backbone and testicles to do the unthinkable

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