Rosh Hashanah card made by 8-year-old Zahava Kanarek in the Westerbork transit camp, 1943. (Photo: author Hephzibah Rudofsky). Westerbork was a Nazi transit camp in the Netherlands, during WWII, used as a staging location for sending Jews, Sinti and Roma to concentration camps elsewhere. From 1941 to 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered 6 million Jews across German-occupied Europe, approximately two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population. The term “genocide” was created in 1944 to explain the Holocaust. Those accusing Israel of genocide in 2026 are lying—and they know it.

My youngest son, Max, was born in Maryland. He turned 8 in Texas.

In September 1943, an 8-year-old Jewish girl named Zahava Kanarek made a Rosh Hashanah—Jewish New Year—card.

She was in Westerbork, the Nazi transit camp in the Netherlands from where many went to a sure death in Nazi concentration camps.

On the card she wrote to her dear parents:

“I hope that next year we will be in better circumstances.”

She wasn’t.

A few months later, Zahava and her parents were transported to the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp in Germany.

I keep thinking about her age.

When my Max turned 8, he was a little American boy living happily with his family in Texas. Zahava was a little Dutch Jewish girl wondering whether her family would survive. Max had a future—Zahava did not.

And there was something else she didn’t have.

Somewhere to go.

There was no Israel.

There was no Jewish country across the border. No Jewish government to protect her. No Jewish army. No collection of neighboring countries populated by people sharing her religion, language and culture.

European Jews were caught in a death trap.

And that little card made me think about something we hear increasingly today.

Palestinians compared with the Jews of Europe during the Holocaust.

I find the comparison absurd—intolerable—obscene.

Not because children in Gaza don’t suffer. They do. Thanks to Hamas.

But look at the fundamental difference.

The so-called-Palestinians live surrounded by an enormous Arab Muslim world—more than 20 countries and hundreds of millions of people sharing their language, religion and most of their culture.

Gaza borders Egypt. The West Bank borders Jordan.

So why aren’t the doors open? Why aren’t they living among fellow Muslim Arabs without fear?

Most Muslim Arab governments in the neighboring countries say that accepting large numbers of Palestinians would facilitate their permanent displacement and weaken the Palestinian cause.

Think about that.

Their continued presence—even amid conflict and misery, a “genocide” many call it—is key to preserve the struggle against Israel.

The civilians they claim to care so much about are secondary to that political cause.

There is another uncomfortable history.

Neighboring Jordan experienced Black September after Palestinian armed organizations threatened the state. The Palestinians later became deeply entangled in neighboring Lebanon’s catastrophic civil war too.

Perhaps Muslim Arab governments remember that as well.

Either explanation raises a question rarely asked when the situation of Palestinians is compared with the plight of Europe’s Jews during the Holocaust.

Are neighboring Arab countries unable to provide refuge?

Or unwilling?

And if unwilling, why precisely? Politics?

Then I look again at Zahava’s little card.

What would Europe’s Jews—like the Jews in the wider Middle East back then—have given in 1943 to know that beyond the border stood 21 Jewish countries proclaiming solidarity with them?

Zahava didn’t have 21 possible Jewish countries refusing to let her in.

She didn’t have even one.

This conflict has already gone on for too long.

It’s time to think outside the box.

There are 21 Palestines already.

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