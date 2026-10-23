ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
4d

The Koran doesn't allow thinking outside of the box.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4d

Excellent points and touching comparison of circumstances Zahava faced while the same age as your son Max.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture