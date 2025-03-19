“The people doing the killing are not all Syrians. The usual collection of madmen from a host of nations has flocked to Syria to help with the beheadings and executions. Not only are these foreign fighters helping with the ongoing genocide, they are now training what will be the army of this new caliphate. These include Belarussians, Chechens, Uyghurs and Tajiks.

One group of foreign fighters recently posted an Arabic message celebrating its participation in the training saying:

"Graduation courses and preparing soldiers are ongoing. We are a nation of action. Our enemies are many and preserving what has been gained through the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands is an individual duty. Monkeys [i.e., Alawites] on the coast [i.e., Latakia and Tartus], Zionists and their agents in the south, and atheists [i.e., Kurds] more malicious than any in the east."” -

A last poisoned gift from the nefarious and illegitimate Biden-Harris administration before their expiry date in January 2025 was the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria and its replacement by the Jihadist new regime of Al-Qaeda’s branch Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader and new Caliph Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Was Assad bad? Yes, he was. Was he a key ally to Iran’s monstrous regime? Yes, he was. Did Christians and other minorities (Druze, Alawites and Muslim moderates) live better under his tyrannical regime than in most other neighboring Arab countries? Yes, they did. Was it hard to envision that allowing the Jihadists to topple Assad would be followed by the genocidal extermination of all “infidels” in Syria? No, it was actually very easy to foresee. Was this Obama’s plan all along? It seems so, but better ask him, his real handlers, and his puppets through the years: from Killary, to Biden, Harris, Blinken, Sullivan, etc… Naah, no need actually to ask Biden. Joe departed this Earth years ago…

And right before, during and after the massive massacres of Christians and other minorities in Syria in March 2025, while the millions of Jihadists who entered Europe as “refugees” since 2014 celebrate in the streets, how did our European and NATO allies react?

German Foreign Minister Socialist Annalena Baerbock visiting Syria’s new Jihadi ruler Caliph Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, in January 2025. (Photo: DPA). She actually looks worse than him. Like posing to be immortalized in a North Korean statue. What on Earth was she doing there, with flags displayed and all?

The key European leaders have kicked off in March 2025 a new pledging round of aid for Syria, as the EU hosts a donor drive for the war-torn country after the ouster of Assad and the takeover by the Jihadists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The Europeans are delighted that for the first time, the Syrian authorities will be represented at the annual conference in Brussels, with Jihadi Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani attending.

The EU has already eased sanctions on key sectors of the economy, but along with other powers it insists the authorities must -pay attention to this crap- “make good on promises for an inclusive transition”.

“We need to continue with the lifting of sanctions, because if there is hope for the people, then there is also less chaos,” said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas.

“There can only be a peaceful future for Syria if there is an inclusive political process,” has just said moronic Socialist German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

I know that talking about these issues with Leftist authorities in the West is sadly more useless by the day, (been so for years now, which explains why our world is in tatters in 2025) but Foreign Minister Baerbock, when did you ever hear of or see a country run by Jihadists in which any sort of “inclusive political process” ever took place?

And EU Representative Kallas, do you know what is the Jihadists’ recipe to end chaos in any circumstance? Yes, slitting the throats of all infidels. Isn’t it time to take this Jihadist threat serious?

Far worse is the situation regarding key strategic NATO ally Turkey. In the midst of the massacre campaign to clean Syria of Christians and other minorities, Islamist President Erdogan simply said that he rejected “any attempt at undermining Syria’s national unity” and dispatched a highest-level ministerial delegation to meet the Jihadist leadership in Damascus on March 13th, 2025.

The photo above shows Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, accompanied by other key Turkish ministers, being received by the new Syrian Jihadi ruler Caliph Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, in March 2025. (Photo: AA).

This highest-level Turkish government delegation visited Syria in the middle of the massacre against Christians and other minorities just a few days ago, but not a word was heard from the Turkish officials telling Caliph al-Sharaa to halt this unspeakable massacre.

Is it only that the race to ensure the exploitation of Syrian resources is the number 1 priority here, or is it that 2025 Turkey -under a radicalized Islamist Erdogan- is embracing the ethnic cleansing of Christians and other minorities in Syria straight away?

Be it as it may, this only emboldens radicalized Muslims in Europe and the US, at a moment when tensions are already burning hot everywhere. It should serve as a lesson to the Trump-Vance administration that Europe is run by weaklings who are not worthy of being considered allies any longer, and that Turkey -while unarguably key and strategic- is also a growingly antagonistic power with whom we can’t be allies much longer either.

The Obama plan has worked so far exactly as the 44th US President and the CCP expected. The conflict ahead will be severe, but nobody can say the signs weren’t absolutely clear way before we got there… Praise the Lord, pass the ammo.