US State Secretary Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte jointly address the press before the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting of April 3rd, 2025, at NATO HQ Brussels. (Photo: AP).

If you have read my previous posts on this matter, you already know where I stand on the issue of US membership in NATO. I still believe the most strategic move for our country is to exit the organization in order to safeguard the national interests of the United States. Signing new bilateral defense agreements with serious like-minded nations alone is the only logical way ahead, focusing on the defense of our mutual security and political interests, cutting waste-spending and developing coherent partnerships. That’s where I stand.

President Trump and State Secretary Rubio have a different opinion. They both have publicly stated we won’t be leaving NATO. I respect them both deeply and will support their policy even if my advise differs from their stance. I think without the slightest doubt that both Trump and Rubio have already proven to be the best President and State Secretary in the 21st century so far.

Having said that, on March 3rd, 2025, Marco Rubio attended his first NATO Foreign Ministers meeting at NATO HQ Brussels, and before, as is tradition, he and the Secretary General of the Alliance jointly addressed the press.

If you haven’t watched this brief press conference yet, you simply got to watch it. This is the weirdest press conference I have ever watched, really. How two grown ups can supposedly get together to communicate a joint view to the world but then literally do the opposite… is fascinating. Obviously nothing has changed in NATO HQ Brussels. The politicians there live in a parallel universe… all happy Socialists talking nonsense while wasting $billions of their taxpayers’ funds.

The video is little less than 7 minutes. You really have to watch it.

My comments?

Leaving aside the fact that Mark Rutte is really awkward, he starts speaking and everything becomes a surrealist combo that only reaffirms my perception that we must exit this hijacked organization asap…

Secretary General Rutte starts remembering the 4 US soldiers dead in an accident during the NATO training maneuvers in Lithuania, when their armored vehicle drowned in a swamp in the middle of the Lithuanian wilderness. But then, immediately, the subject focus turns to Ukraine!

Ukraine is not in NATO, Ukraine should not be a NATO topic. NATO is a defensive organization and Ukraine is not a member, nor will it be. This is madness! There are many real threats affecting the allies, when are we going to focus on them? Can’t our leaders see that the suicidal focus on Ukraine has only made us decisively weaker and poorer (as China expected)?

Secretary General Rutte explains that the US has engaged in an effort to end the war and bring a mutually agreed solution to the conflict in Ukraine. And “meanwhile, the Europeans are stepping up!”, Rutte says. “Providing a lot of military support to Ukraine”, to continue the war for as long as it takes… that war which we in DC are trying to end. Surrealist. Isn’t it plain to see that while we are advocating peace, they are advocating war?

Then he says that “Russia is our long term threat!” The surrealist movie continues undeterred. When is this going to end? Russia is NOT our long term threat. Russia didn’t start the conflict in Ukraine. Russia didn’t blow up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Russia has no plan to attack or invade any NATO member state. Anybody telling you that is a liar, a warmonger, a NeoCon or has direct interests in the military industrial complex (or basically all the above at the same time). As I have said many times before, Russia is an indispensable partner to ensure peace in Europe, as is doubtlessly an essential partner to ensure peace worldwide. Those refusing to accept this, do it at their own peril.

Now $billions in defense spending are flowing from Canada and Europe, Secretary General Rutte said. He himself was the Dutch Prime Minister during the first Trump mandate, when both Canadians and Europeans literally laughed at Orange Man when he advised everybody to increase their defense spending in order to deter war. Who is laughing now? Morons all…

Secretary Rubio then said that NATO is “a collection of rich countries” that need to invest more in their defense capabilities. But is it? Albania is certainly not rich, neither are North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania… Albania is the origin of massive waves of illegal emigrants to the UK and other parts of Europe, where its citizens are now in control of powerful organized crime networks. Isn’t the UK an ally worth worrying about too? As well as Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands… Albanian organized crime is stronger there by the year. Has NATO any plans to address this issue?

But even the UK isn’t a rich country anymore. As fellow Substacker Fergus Mason has masterfully explained, British military capabilities in 2025 are at the worst levels in 80 years. This is a disaster of astronomic dimensions. And no Leftist policy will ever improve that. Not there, not in Germany, Spain, Albania or anywhere else.

And talking about 5% of GDP defense spending, while logic and necessary, is absolutely surrealist when countries like Spain are still at 1,3% of GDP in military spending after 20 years talking about achieving a 2% of GDP in military spending. An Alliance is so only if its member states play the same tune at the same time. Talking about 5% of GDP investment now, when others are still at 1,3% is not only absurd, it is the worst example of organizational cacophony ever. NATO cannot be taken serious like this.

We must comprehend that the gap between countries that take their defense capabilities seriously and those who don’t, will only grow wider in the coming years. The implications of this are very serious, and cannot be ignored any longer.

Western societies must also understand once and for all that not all political options are valid: while sane Conservative policies reduce waste and irresponsible spending, ensure national safety, secure borders and the fulfillment of the military commitments made, insane Leftist policies only ensure weak economies, weaker borders, unfulfilled defense commitments, suicidal immigration policies and discredited partners we cannot rely upon. If you have any doubt, read this masterful piece by fellow Substacker Eugyppius.

As Secretary Rubio said, President Trump “is not against NATO. He is against a NATO that does not have the capabilities it needs to fulfill the obligations that the Treaty imposes upon each and every member state.” Did you all get that?

Well, my friends, the reality is that the NATO President Trump opposes (myself too) is the only one in existence today. A NATO in which not all member states have the capabilities -nor will ever have the capabilities- to fulfill the obligations that the Treaty imposes upon each and every one of them. That is the sad reality.

NATO should have never been expanded to 32 member states. It’s about time to seriously think about fixing that. Talking and more talking won’t fix this. We should have understood that by now, because, believe me, our enemies in Caracas, Pekin and Tehran understood it long ago.

What say you? Time to wake up already?