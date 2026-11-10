Fellow Substacker Ashti Waissi wrote something recently that made me think.

“Sometimes I really wonder what the world would have been like without Islam’s radical ideologies…”

I replied in my usual Notes tone.

“It’s not hard to imagine. From 1900 to the 1960s Islam played no role in the Western world for the most part. What did we do? We fought among ourselves like morons, weakened our position worldwide, destroyed our own Western supremacy and ended applauding and supporting the rise of those who dream of slitting our throats. The Left supported the dismantling of Western supremacy while forgetting that Western freedoms can only exist within the Western world both Socialism and Islam despise. Do your math.”

Immediately after writing that, my mind returned to the magnificent photograph above. I have looked at it in awe many times over the years. It shows British volunteers from New Zealand proudly parading in Wellington before sailing to South Africa in 1899 to fight the Boers.

More than 40,000 people gathered to bid farewell to New Zealand’s first contingent. Eventually nearly 6,500 New Zealanders would serve in the war in what they considered British southern Africa.

The British Empire ruled the world and Queen Victoria’s loyal subjects in New Zealand felt truly a part of it all.

Look at the photograph again.

The confidence is extraordinary.

But what is even more remarkable is who they were going to fight against.

The Boers were descendants primarily of Dutch settlers who had lived in southern Africa for generations. During the 19th century, many moved inland and established prosperous independent republics—the Transvaal and the Orange Free State.

And this matters: British and Boers were not representatives of alien civilizations.

Both were overwhelmingly Christian peoples of northwestern European origin. Their languages were Germanic. Their societies shared much culturally even while bitterly disagreeing over independence, territory, resources and political control.

They belonged to the same Western civilization—and were fighting over its spoils.

Britain ultimately won the Second Boer War (1899-1902), incorporating both republics into its Empire. But it took nearly three years, enormous resources, scorched-earth warfare and concentration camps in which tens of thousands of civilians died.

And what for?

That question bothers me more looking at it from 2026.

The Western powers already dominated much of the planet. Britain possessed an Empire spanning continents. France had another. Germany was building one.

The United States was creating one as well on the spoils of the Spanish Empire.

Western civilization possessed military, technological, financial and political predominance almost unimaginable today—and regardless what the Socialists tell you now, decolonization hardly produced an uninterrupted story of prosperity, liberty and good government in the countries that followed.

But instead of cooperating to preserve the status quo, the Western powers destroyed each other.

I increasingly believe the Second Boer War was the beginning of the end. Had the Western powers learnt to cooperate instead of competing for ever more territory, WWI might never have happened.

British troops in India, 1895. British India back then included today’s India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Look at them and think of the UK today.

I look again at the photo opening this post and I think of those proud British subjects back then. They could not imagine the trenches of WWI. Hitler, Stalin, the Holocaust, the bombing of European cities or another generation of Europeans slaughtering one another. They could not see exhausted Empires retreating from Africa and Asia after 1945. They could not see the Cold War that followed.

And they certainly could not imagine that in the 21st century, millions of people from those once-colonized societies would mass migrate into our Western countries, profoundly transforming the societies that had once ruled much of the world.

We can. Alas.

A recent privately funded parliamentary inquiry into organized child sexual exploitation in Britain released a 219-page report concluding that at least 250,000 British girls—and likely more—were subjected to gang rape, trafficking, torture, and coerced pregnancy over several decades. You already know by whom. And if you don’t know—you’ve chosen to live disconnected from reality for a while now.

The irony is devastating, looking again at the opening photo of those New Zealanders marching proudly toward their ship.

They thought they were sailing to defend their Empire.

I believe they were marching into the first chapter of its end instead.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Mine is that the world was better back then.

Bank Junction, City of London, c. 1900. The pedestal at left belongs to the Duke of Wellington statue outside the Royal Exchange, erected on June 18th, 1844—the anniversary of Waterloo. Yet another ForeignLocal rabbit hole for a whole other day.

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