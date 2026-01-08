“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm to life.” Ancient Roman quote.

You can learn a great deal about a person by paying attention to the music he or she listens to while driving through life. Not the playlists suggested by algorithms or assembled by the internet, but the songs chosen deliberately, over time, in the quiet solitude of a car. These are not random selections generated by artificial intelligence, but pieces handpicked through years of experience, added one by one as life unfolds. In that private space, when the road stretches ahead and no one is watching, music becomes more than background noise—it becomes a companion, a confessor, a subtle mirror of who we are.

In my own car, there is a simple memory stick that has followed me for years. It contains songs mostly in English, but also in Spanish, Hebrew, German, Italian, Turkish, Albanian, Serbian, Macedonian, Croatian, Lithuanian, Arabic, and French. This is not a curated display of eclecticism dictated by trends or algorithms; it is the slow accumulation of choices made across years and places. Every track was deliberately selected, either because it resonated in the moment, evoked a memory, or simply spoke to some unarticulated feeling. It is the personal archive of a life lived, song by song.

Each language carries its own emotional weight. A song does not always need to transmit longing, joy, defiance, or sorrow to affect us; sometimes it simply exists, a voice and melody reaching our ears without conscious intent. Even when the lyrics are not fully understood, the tone, the cadence, the rise and fall of the music speak directly to the mind. Through regular exposure, listening to songs in foreign languages can subtly educate us about those languages, their rhythms, their emotional textures, and the way they structure ideas and feelings—or perhaps it teaches us nothing at all. Sometimes, we simply enjoy the unfamiliar combination of voice and music, a sonic flavor different from what we normally hear. In that sense, music precedes language: it can touch, intrigue, or delight independently of literal comprehension.

As the kilometers pass and the scenery changes, these songs act as markers along an invisible map of memory. Some bring back a precise moment—a street, a voice, a season of life—while others evoke a mood that is harder to define but no less real. Together, they form a quiet autobiography, written not in words but in sound, curated by the lived choices of a single individual rather than by the invisible hand of data and streaming trends.

Another curious aspect of music is that a song may be released at a certain point in time, celebrated or ignored, and yet fail to truly captivate us until much later. Years can pass without it making any particular impression, only for it to suddenly acquire meaning at a precise moment in our own lives. The song has not changed; we have.

There comes a day when a lyric that once passed unnoticed suddenly touches a sensitive fiber. A melody that once felt pleasant but forgettable now seems to speak directly to us. This is not because the songwriter suddenly became more skilled, but because life has quietly prepared the listener. Experience gives depth to words. Loss gives weight to metaphors. Love, regret, distance, and time turn simple verses into mirrors.

In this way, songs wait patiently for us. They exist independently of our lives, suspended in time, until a particular moment unlocks them. A breakup, a reunion, a long drive, a hospital corridor, an unexpected silence—any of these can transform a song into something personal and permanent. When that happens, the music ceases to be background noise and becomes a companion to memory, shaped by our choices rather than dictated by algorithms.

As I write this, a song released back in 2010 keeps repeating itself quietly in my mind. It is Errante, by the Spanish band Niños Mutantes. I had known the song for years, heard it many times, appreciated it even—but it had never fully claimed me until now.

The lyrics are simple, almost understated:

Yo no puedo darte lo que quieres

Porque soy errante

Y mi cabeza gira locamente

En sentido inverso

Al que lleva la órbita terrestre

Y eso me hace equivocarme

Una y otra vez.

“I cannot give you what you want, because I am a wanderer.” It is a line that might sound vague or poetic when heard casually, yet at a certain stage in life it lands with unsettling precision. The image of a mind spinning in the opposite direction to the Earth’s orbit speaks of dislocation, of moving through the world slightly out of phase, never fully aligned with expectations—one’s own or those of others.

Nothing about the song itself has changed since 2010. The melody is the same, the words are the same, the voice carries the same restrained melancholy. What has changed is the listener. Life has added layers of meaning that were not there before, or perhaps were there but inaccessible. The song has simply been waiting, as deliberately chosen as all the others that inhabit the memory stick. And tears come to my eyes as I put these lines together while replaying the song in my mind, suddenly aware of my own dislocated reality—the wanderer who is at once foreign and local everywhere, drifting through time and place, yet unmistakably present in this very moment.

It is a text that captures the mind, inseparable from a melody that does far more than accompany it. The music does not merely carry the words; it amplifies them, softens them, and sometimes contradicts them just enough to make them human. Together, lyrics and music create a space in which thought and emotion coexist, where the intellect recognizes itself and the heart feels understood.

This union is what allows a song to bypass our defenses. We may resist a poem on the page, analyze it, distance ourselves from it, but a song arrives differently. It enters through rhythm, through repetition, through the subtle insistence of sound. By the time the meaning is fully grasped, the song is already inside us.

More broadly, this is why music occupies such a unique place in human life. It is not merely entertainment, nor is it an optional cultural ornament. Music is one of the few things that can hold complexity without demanding resolution. A song can be sad without asking to be fixed, nostalgic without demanding return, joyful without needing justification. It allows us to feel without having to explain ourselves, and that is no small gift in a world increasingly obsessed with explanation.

There are moments when silence feels heavy rather than peaceful, when the mind circles around the same thoughts without progress. In those moments, music intervenes not by solving anything, but by giving shape to what is otherwise formless. A melody provides structure to emotion, a rhythm gives pace to thought. Listening becomes a way of resting without escaping, of being present without being overwhelmed.

This is especially evident when we are alone. A car journey, a late evening, a walk without destination—these are the natural habitats of songs. Music fills empty spaces not with noise, but with meaning. Unlike algorithmically suggested playlists, it does not demand attention in the way images do, nor does it exhaust us like constant conversation. Instead, it accompanies. It walks beside us. It is deliberately chosen to fit the life we are living, the life we are remembering, and maybe even the life we once lost.

And then there is memory. Few things bind memory as firmly as music does. Photographs show us what was; songs return us to how it felt. A single chord progression can resurrect a city long left behind, a partner we no longer kiss, a voice once familiar, a version of ourselves that no longer exists except in recollection. These memories are not always precise, but they are emotionally accurate, which is perhaps more important.

What is remarkable is that this works both privately and collectively. Certain songs belong to generations, to historical moments, to shared experiences that millions of people recognize instantly. At the same time, those same songs retain an intensely personal meaning. The public and the private coexist without canceling each other out. A song can be everyone’s and still feel like it is speaking only to you. And it is our own deliberate choice to include it in our soundtrack that makes it so personal.

Language itself behaves differently inside music. Lyrics that might seem ordinary or even clumsy on paper gain depth once set to melody. Repetition, which would feel redundant in prose, becomes hypnotic and comforting in song. Meaning accumulates slowly, almost subconsciously, until a line you have heard a hundred times suddenly reveals itself in full. Music teaches patience in an age of immediacy. Listening to songs in foreign languages, even without full understanding, trains the mind to perceive emotion, rhythm, and sound differently, enriching our appreciation of language and culture in ways both conscious and unconscious. Sometimes, we learn meanings and nuances; sometimes, we learn nothing at all—but the exposure alone expands the imagination, opening our minds to possibilities beyond the familiar.

Perhaps this is why we return to the same songs again and again. Repetition is not boredom; it is reassurance. We replay songs not because they have nothing new to offer, but because we are never quite the same listener twice. Each encounter reveals a slightly different truth, shaped by mood, memory, and circumstance.

In this sense, music grows alongside us. It does not lecture or demand progress. It simply remains available, faithful, waiting. Some songs accompany us briefly, others for decades. Some are tied to joy, others to sorrow, many to both. Together, they form a parallel narrative to our lives—one that runs quietly in the background, yet often understands us better than we understand ourselves.

And so that memory stick in my car is not just a collection of tracks in multiple languages. It is a record of movement, of curiosity, of emotional geography rather than physical distance. It reflects not who I wanted to be at any given moment, but who I was. Honest, unfiltered, sometimes errant, sometimes aligned, always in motion, always chosen, always teaching, always inviting.

Music does not tell us where to go. It reminds us where we have been, who we still are, and occasionally, who we might yet become. It travels with us through cities, memories, and moments we thought long gone, quietly tracing the contours of our lives.

And perhaps that is enough: a presence always available, patiently waiting, faithfully chosen, and endlessly illuminating the wanderer within us all. God bless.