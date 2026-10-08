ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgan Leake's avatar
Morgan Leake
Oct 8

Looks like a 70’s Porsche 911 and a 55 Chevy Bel Air

Reply
Share
2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Oct 8

50s Chevy Belair, 70s Porsche. I would love to have that Porsche if that’s what it is.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture