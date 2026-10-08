In 2000, I worked in Bosnia as a Municipal Electoral Commission Supervisor for the ODIHR-OSCE.

Early on election day, I left my accommodation in the town of Fojnica and headed toward the polling stations I had to supervise.

At the main crossroads stood a tank.

I looked at it and immediately recognized the model: an M60 Patton.

I recognized the contingent it belonged to: Portuguese.

And I recognized the mission it served under: NATO SFOR.

It was a comforting sight.

An unforgettable one.

As I have mentioned before, recognizing military equipment matters when deployed internationally in multinational operations. Knowing who is who can be critically important.

Sometimes, however, recognition is not so easy.

The other day, I found myself staring at a large photograph hanging on the wall of a fancy car club.

The image showed a black vehicle driving toward a snow-covered mountain.

The car immediately caught my attention.

I was certain I had seen something like it before.

For a moment, I thought it might be a Saab 900.

Then I realized it wasn’t.

Perhaps a Porsche?

Perhaps something else entirely.

The more I looked at it, the less certain I became.

What fascinated me was not the car itself.

It was the feeling.

The photograph triggered a chain of memories that somehow carried me back twenty-six years to that crossroads in Bosnia.

Funny how the mind works.

A mysterious car on a wall somehow brought back a NATO tank in the Balkans.

The story became even stranger a few minutes later.

As I walked out of the restaurant where I had been thinking about all this, a gentleman pulled up in another beautiful classic car.

Once again, I had no idea what I was looking at.

Once again, I stopped and stared.

Once again, I found myself wondering why some vehicles are instantly recognizable while others remain mysteries.

I took a photograph of that one too.

At first, I considered searching online to identify both cars.

Then I changed my mind.

Perhaps it is more interesting not to know.

Or at least not immediately.

So I am posting both photographs here.

Maybe some of you will recognize them instantly.

Maybe one of you owns one.

Maybe somebody’s father, grandfather, uncle, or old friend drove one.

And perhaps the photographs will trigger memories of your own.

Because that is really what this post is about.

Not cars.

Not tanks.

Not Bosnia.

Not NATO.

Not even vehicle recognition.

It is about memory.

A song can do it.

A smell can do it.

An old photograph can do it.

Apparently, an unidentified car can do it too.

So let me ask you:

Can you identify these two vehicles?

And more importantly, what object, photograph, vehicle, song, or place unexpectedly transports you back to another chapter of your life?

I suspect we all have one.

Or several.

Indeed.

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