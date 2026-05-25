ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6h

The USS Nimitz represents our country: strong, resilient and projecting great power and strength. Meanwhile, the evil Communist regime in Cuba is gradually collapsing as the people become more and more discontent. It’s quite a startling but welcome contrast. The Communist regime in Cuba came to power in 1959. First under ruthless longtime dictator Fidel Castro, then under his even more ruthless brother Raoul and then under its current leader the sadistic Miguel Diaz-Canel who warns the United States of a “bloodbath” if the United States attacks Cuba to try and assist its people. But nonetheless, the United States and the Cuban people are undeterred. The USS Nimitz is as we speak, sailing through the Caribbean reminding the Cuban regime that you don’t mess with the United States nor do we scare easy.

Let’s be clear here, Castro and his lackies destroyed Cuba. Cuba prior to Castro’s rise to power was a first world country with better living standards than much of Europe which Spanish emigrants were lined up around the block to get into. Americans and westerners including Hollywood movie stars and famous gangsters took their vacations there. Cuba boasted grand hotels, beautiful beach resorts and opulent casinos, restaurants and resorts. Cuba was under an authoritarian dictatorship at the time under the rule of Fulgencio Batista. Batista was a thug no doubt. But he allowed Cubans a much greater degree of freedom than the Castros or Diaz-Canel would after the Communists came to power in 1959. After Castro, Che Guevara and their associates took over, Cuba turned into a third world h***hole with some of the highest abortion and suicide rates on Earth, a dysfunctional healthcare system and gulags full of more that would go on to hold more political prisoners than Apartheid South Africa ever held in its entire existence and a country that not even impoverished Haitian migrants wanted any part of.

By the way all you admirers of Castro and Che out there, Fidel Castro executed tens of thousands of people, locked up millions in his gulags, was a racist and a sexist, admired Adolf Hitler, proudly supported international terrorism, drove 90% of Cuba’s Jewish community out of the country, and protected the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar from justice. Che Guevara was a psychotic mass murderer who dreamed of firing nuclear missiles at New York City. He hated blacks, Mexicans and gay people. While claiming to be a humble man of the people and revolutionary, he lived like a dandy. He was the godfather of modern terrorism pretty much as well. He has been described as basically a cross between Lavrenity Beria and Heinrich Himmler during his time working with the Castro regime in Cuba.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
9h

There’s a very famous figure in the us 🇺🇸 great 😊

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