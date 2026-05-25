The USS Nimitz and the Castro Regime
One 'aged man-o-war' may outlive the other after all...
The USS Nimitz (CVN-68), the oldest active aircraft carrier in the US Navy, has now entered the Caribbean Sea as tensions between Washington and the Cuban regime rise once again.
There is symbolism here impossible to ignore.
Commissioned in 1975, the USS Nimitz was already sailing the seas while generations of Cubans remained trapped under the Communist dictatorship established after Fidel Castro seized power in 1959.
Nearly half a century later, the old carrier still sails.
And the regime still decays.
The timing is remarkable. On the very day US Southern Command announced the presence of the Nimitz strike group in the Caribbean, the US Department of Justice unveiled charges against former Cuban dictator Raul Castro—Fidel’s brother and successor—related to the 1996 shootdown of civilian aircraft that killed three Americans.
History has a strange way of circling back.
Many observers now refer to the USS Nimitz as an “aged man-o-war,” approaching the end of her operational life after decades of service across the globe. Yet the old vessel’s arrival in Caribbean waters evokes one of the most memorable lines from Master and Commander, when Captain Jack Aubrey responds indignantly after hearing his beloved ship described as old:
“Would you call me an aged man-o-war, doctor? … She’s a fine sea-boat: weatherly, stiff and fast … very fast, if she’s well handled. No, she’s not old; she’s in her prime.”
That quote suddenly feels oddly appropriate for the USS Nimitz itself.
Because while the old carrier still projects power, deterrence, and strategic presence across the world’s oceans, the Cuban regime increasingly resembles the opposite:
economically exhausted,
politically stagnant,
demographically collapsing,
and historically trapped inside revolutionary myths that no longer inspire even many Cubans themselves.
The contrast matters.
One system adapted, modernized, and survived geopolitical upheaval.
The other survived largely through repression, propaganda, dependency on foreign patrons, and the permanent export of its own citizens fleeing the island whenever given the opportunity.
The tragedy, of course, is that generations of Cubans lost their futures trapped in a promised utopia that never arrived.
A reminder that revolutionary promises and ideological fantasies—whether in Havana decades ago or repackaged today by modern Western progressives—often collapse under the weight of economic reality and human nature itself.
And now, as the USS Nimitz sails through the Caribbean in what may be one of her final operational chapters, many are quietly wondering whether the same may soon be true for the Castro regime itself—with the generous help of President Trump and Secretaries Rubio and Hegseth…
Perhaps the old man-o-war will outlive the dictatorship after all.
I’ll be certainly praying that is the case.
Happy Memorial Day! God bless.
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The USS Nimitz represents our country: strong, resilient and projecting great power and strength. Meanwhile, the evil Communist regime in Cuba is gradually collapsing as the people become more and more discontent. It’s quite a startling but welcome contrast. The Communist regime in Cuba came to power in 1959. First under ruthless longtime dictator Fidel Castro, then under his even more ruthless brother Raoul and then under its current leader the sadistic Miguel Diaz-Canel who warns the United States of a “bloodbath” if the United States attacks Cuba to try and assist its people. But nonetheless, the United States and the Cuban people are undeterred. The USS Nimitz is as we speak, sailing through the Caribbean reminding the Cuban regime that you don’t mess with the United States nor do we scare easy.
Let’s be clear here, Castro and his lackies destroyed Cuba. Cuba prior to Castro’s rise to power was a first world country with better living standards than much of Europe which Spanish emigrants were lined up around the block to get into. Americans and westerners including Hollywood movie stars and famous gangsters took their vacations there. Cuba boasted grand hotels, beautiful beach resorts and opulent casinos, restaurants and resorts. Cuba was under an authoritarian dictatorship at the time under the rule of Fulgencio Batista. Batista was a thug no doubt. But he allowed Cubans a much greater degree of freedom than the Castros or Diaz-Canel would after the Communists came to power in 1959. After Castro, Che Guevara and their associates took over, Cuba turned into a third world h***hole with some of the highest abortion and suicide rates on Earth, a dysfunctional healthcare system and gulags full of more that would go on to hold more political prisoners than Apartheid South Africa ever held in its entire existence and a country that not even impoverished Haitian migrants wanted any part of.
By the way all you admirers of Castro and Che out there, Fidel Castro executed tens of thousands of people, locked up millions in his gulags, was a racist and a sexist, admired Adolf Hitler, proudly supported international terrorism, drove 90% of Cuba’s Jewish community out of the country, and protected the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar from justice. Che Guevara was a psychotic mass murderer who dreamed of firing nuclear missiles at New York City. He hated blacks, Mexicans and gay people. While claiming to be a humble man of the people and revolutionary, he lived like a dandy. He was the godfather of modern terrorism pretty much as well. He has been described as basically a cross between Lavrenity Beria and Heinrich Himmler during his time working with the Castro regime in Cuba.
There’s a very famous figure in the us 🇺🇸 great 😊