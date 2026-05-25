The USS Nimitz (CVN-68), the oldest active aircraft carrier in the US Navy, has now entered the Caribbean Sea as tensions between Washington and the Cuban regime rise once again.

There is symbolism here impossible to ignore.

Commissioned in 1975, the USS Nimitz was already sailing the seas while generations of Cubans remained trapped under the Communist dictatorship established after Fidel Castro seized power in 1959.

Nearly half a century later, the old carrier still sails.

And the regime still decays.

The timing is remarkable. On the very day US Southern Command announced the presence of the Nimitz strike group in the Caribbean, the US Department of Justice unveiled charges against former Cuban dictator Raul Castro—Fidel’s brother and successor—related to the 1996 shootdown of civilian aircraft that killed three Americans.

History has a strange way of circling back.

Many observers now refer to the USS Nimitz as an “aged man-o-war,” approaching the end of her operational life after decades of service across the globe. Yet the old vessel’s arrival in Caribbean waters evokes one of the most memorable lines from Master and Commander, when Captain Jack Aubrey responds indignantly after hearing his beloved ship described as old:

“Would you call me an aged man-o-war, doctor? … She’s a fine sea-boat: weatherly, stiff and fast … very fast, if she’s well handled. No, she’s not old; she’s in her prime.”

That quote suddenly feels oddly appropriate for the USS Nimitz itself.

Because while the old carrier still projects power, deterrence, and strategic presence across the world’s oceans, the Cuban regime increasingly resembles the opposite:

economically exhausted,

politically stagnant,

demographically collapsing,

and historically trapped inside revolutionary myths that no longer inspire even many Cubans themselves.

The contrast matters.

One system adapted, modernized, and survived geopolitical upheaval.

The other survived largely through repression, propaganda, dependency on foreign patrons, and the permanent export of its own citizens fleeing the island whenever given the opportunity.

The tragedy, of course, is that generations of Cubans lost their futures trapped in a promised utopia that never arrived.

A reminder that revolutionary promises and ideological fantasies—whether in Havana decades ago or repackaged today by modern Western progressives—often collapse under the weight of economic reality and human nature itself.

And now, as the USS Nimitz sails through the Caribbean in what may be one of her final operational chapters, many are quietly wondering whether the same may soon be true for the Castro regime itself—with the generous help of President Trump and Secretaries Rubio and Hegseth…

Perhaps the old man-o-war will outlive the dictatorship after all.

I’ll be certainly praying that is the case.

Happy Memorial Day! God bless.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.